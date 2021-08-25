











Photo caption: Jan Hladík put FC Zbrojovka on the board, but SK Líšeň 2019 tied the score – and then the craziness ensued. In the end, goal-scoring machine Jakub Řezníček gave Zbrojovka its fourth win in five games. Photo credit: FC Zbrojovka.

Brno, Aug 25 (BD) — Draci loses Czech Series to Ostrava Arrows and Brno Alligators to finish the truncated American Football season on the road.

MEN’S FOOTBALL

FC Zbrojovka in Second after Dramatic Win in Líšeň

Crosstown rivalries often have everything: great play, hard hits, pinpoint goals, and, more often than not, great storylines.

All were on display to various degrees when FC Zbrojovka traveled across town to Líšeň for a Sunday morning game that was televised live on Czech TV.

In the end, Zbrojovka prevailed when Jakub Řezníček bulled his way through the home-team defense to head in an accurate cross by Damián Bariš three minutes into extra time. The final score was: SK Líšeň 2019 1, FC Zbrojovka 2.

Řezníček, who wore the captain’s band, scored four goals in the team’s 4-0 victory against Jihlava the previous weekend.

Unfortunately, the victory was tarred by two Zbrojovka fans who rushed the field midway through the second half. Though they were largely corralled by security near midfield, one of the fans broke loose and punched wildly. Instinctively, Jan Silný of Líšeň responded and was given a red card. It proved to be a significant advantage for Zbrojovka.

In the end, Silný’s actions were shown to be altruistic and not entirely deserving of the red card. Even his head coach was reported mollified when he was able to watch the video. SK Líšeň 2019 published a 1,100-word statement about the incident and its aftermath on their website. Click here.

Zbrojovka (4-0-1) are now second in the 2021-22 Fortuna:Národní Liga standings, just a point behind FK Dukla Praha (4-1-0). SK Líšeň 2019 (1-2-2) are struggling to gain traction in their third season in the league.

Jan Hladík put Zbrojovka on the board in the 49th minute, with an assist from the fleet-footed Jakub Přichystal.

Zbrojovka play in the MOL Cup today at 5pm at Kroměříž. Then, Varnsdorf will come to Srbska Stadium on Sunday at 8pm.

Líšeň will travel to Třinec on Saturday for a 10:15am game.

For updated information and the schedule for the Fortuna:Národní Liga, go to the league website at https://www.fnliga.cz/ . The FC Zbrojovka team website is at https://fczbrno.cz/. The SK Líšeň 2019 team website is at https://www.sklisen.com/.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Alligators Hope for Another Win in Rematch

After beating the Přerov Mammoths on the road and then at home, the Brno Alligators lost 51-7 to the Prague Lions last weekend.

On Saturday, the team will finish the short season at the Vysočina Gladiators at 4pm.

Brno (2-3) did not qualify for the postseason. Given the standings, the finalists for Czech Bowl XXVIII have already been decided: The Vysočina Gladiators (4-1) will host the Prague Lions (5-1) on September 11th at 6pm.

For updated information and the schedule for the Czech Association of American Football, go to the league website at https://www.caaf.cz/ .

BASEBALL

Ostrava Reclaims Czech Series Title from Draci

The back and forth results continue: Arrows Ostrava has replaced the Brno Draci as the champions of Czech baseball.

The Arrows dropped the first game, but won the next three games to take the Czech Series. Ostrava has now won the title in three of the last four years, gaining it back after having lost it to the Draci last year.

Pavel Budský, the longtime big hitter of the league, hit his 167th home run during the series for Brno.

The two teams were basically equal through both phases of the regular season, as they have been for the past several seasons. Both finished the Top Six phase with 11-4 records, but Brno had the better head-to-head results. The Draci also had an advantage in team pitching (3.34 X 3.70 earned run average). The Arrows had the advantage in team batting average (.308 x .293).

For updated information and the schedule for Czech extraliga baseball, go to the league website at https://extraliga.baseball.cz/.