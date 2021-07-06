











Czech Rep., July 6 (BD) – New data from Eurostat indicates a continuing rise in the use of social networks by EU citizens. According to the survey, 59 percent of people in the Czech Republic aged 16-74 used social networks in 2020. EU-wide, social media participation was 57 percent in 2020, an increase of 3 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Social networks participation in the EU has significantly increased from 36 percent in 2011, when comparable data began being collected.

The level of internet access in Czech households has also risen substantially, from 54 percent in 2009 to 88 percent in 2020. The EU average rose from 63 percent in 2009 to 88 percent in 2020.