











An anonymous threat has been received of a possible attack on kindergartens and primary schools. Police dealt with a similar threat 14 days ago, and warned facilities of the possibility of an attack on Thursday and Friday. Schools are locked down and children are not allowed in outside areas. The National Center against Organized Crime has taken preventive measures and is investigating the source of the threat. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

“NCOZ is intensively dealing with another anonymous threat of an impending attack, this time on an unspecified school. We have taken preventive measures (public and covert) in cooperation with regional police directorates. We are making every effort to find the source of the threat,” said Jaroslav Ibehej from the National Headquarters against Organized Crime.

The case is being dealt with by the police, and schools have also launched preventive measures. The headteacher of one school wrote a letter to parents, informing them that the front door of the building would be locked.

“Dear parents, the Police of the Czech Republic contacted me to report the possibility of an attack on primary and nursery schools today, May 20th, and tomorrow, May 21st, 2021. We immediately locked the gates and both front doors,” she wrote.

“Pupils will not be allowed in the school garden or outside the school premises on these two days. Staff will be with them in their classes. When picking up children, please ALWAYS contact the teacher or educator on the class mobile phone today and tomorrow and they will bring your child to the entrance, where they will unlock and lock them again after your departure,” the letter continued.

Police dealt with another anonymous threat of an impending attack on a kindergarten two weeks ago, and preventive measures were taken. A kindergarten in Ostrava-Hrabůvka informed parents about the possible danger.

“We do not want to panic, but we know we must ensure the safety of your children. Therefore, we ask you to consider the attendance of your child at the kindergarten tomorrow and immediately inform us of your decision,” the management of the kindergarten wrote to parents.

At the end of April this year, the Ministry of the Interior building near Prague’s Letná had to be evacuated due to an anonymous bomb threat. Bomb disposal technicians did not find any explosives.

Threats of an attack on an unspecified school were also dealt with by Prague investigators two years ago. In that case also, police strengthened supervision of schools and informed school managers. In this context, Interior Minister Jan Hamáček (ČSSD) drew attention to the costs of security deployment running into hundreds of thousands of crowns, which the state can recover from the perpetrators.