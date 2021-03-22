











Nearly 635,000 foreigners will be counted in the mandatory census in the Czech Republic this year. The census can be completed online from Friday March 27th to April 9th, or via paper format from April 17th to May 11th. Failure to complete the census can result in a fine of up to CZK 10,000. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Mar 22 (BD) – The Population and Housing Census, organized by the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO), is carried out once every ten years. This year it will be conducted primarily online for the first time. The purpose of the census is to collect up-to-date information which can be used to improve public planning.

Completing the census is mandatory, both for Czech citizens and for foreign nationals living in the Czech Republic for longer than 90 days, such as foreign students taking part in the Erasmus programme. The information will assist in analysis of migration, and as data for projects to support the integration of foreigners.

“It will be possible to log into the electronic census form on the website scitani.cz or via a mobile application called Sčítání21 (Census21) – which will be available for download from March 27th from Google Play and Apple Store – using a valid ID document issued by the Czech Republic to foreigners,” said Robert Šanda, Director of the Population Statistics Department at CZSO.

Valid documents include: a permanent residence permit, a long-term visa, a long-term residence permit, a residence card of a family member of an EU national, or a residence permit card (booklet) for foreigners. Foreigners, with or without a visa or residence card, who have been living in the Czech Republic for more than 90 days and are present in the country at midnight on March 26th to 27th are obliged to participate. Foreigners who have a long-term visa or residence card but are not in the country at the time are also required to complete the census.

The electronic census form is available in Czech, English, German, Polish, Russian, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, and Roma. Those who do not complete the census form between March 27th and April 9th must complete the paper version from April 17th to May 11th. Paper census forms are available only in Czech – a printed translation can be prepared on request from a census officer or at a contact point. Foreigners without a Czech residence card can complete the paper version, which will be delivered to mailboxes or can be collected from a local post office.

Participants will answer questions related to data which cannot be found in the state’s databases, mainly information about residence and cohabitants. The questions will determine whether participants live alone or in rental properties, the size of the residence in square meters, the number of rooms, the type of heating system and gas and water supply.

The census will also request information such as the participant’s first residence after birth, the usual place of residence one year ago, level of education, current employment and place of work or study. Voluntary questions will concern ethnicity and religious beliefs.

People who live in shared residences will fill in data about the other people living there, such as their name, date of birth, rodné číslo, and numbers of personal documents issued by the Czech Republic. Tenants and landlords must state their legal relationship to their place of residence. Failure to complete the census can result in a fine of up to CZK 10,000.

Further informational support regarding the Census is provided by the 2021 Census Contact Centre, which operates from 8am to 10pm daily. The contact numbers are 840 30 40 50 and 253 253 683, emails can be sent to dotazy@scitani.cz.