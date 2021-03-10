











The artists, singers, and ballet dancers of the National Theatre of Brno are continuing rehearsals for their cultural performances, to be presented as soon as the anti-epidemic measures are lifted again. The future program includes well-known theatrical plays, operas, and the annual summer of performances at Biskupský dvůr. Photo: Linda Ballová, Svatopluk Sem and a choir at the general rehearsal of “Eugene Onegin”. Credit: Patrik Borecký / NdB.

Brno, March 10 (BD) – Although cultural activities are currently suspended due to the anti-epidemic measures, the artists of the National Theatre of Brno (NdB) are still rehearsing, ready to present new projects as well as established shows as soon as the theatres reopen. The Janáček, Reduta and Mahen Theatres in Brno are working on new projects, some of which are to be broadcast on TV.

Photo: Ondřej Koplík at the general rehearsal of “Eugene Onegin”. Credit: Patrik Borecký / NdB.

“We have currently rehearsed a new production of Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin (opera), which will have its television premiere on ČT Art at 20.15 on March 29th. For the opera, Ndb is selling symbolic tickets, the proceeds of which will go to the Social Endowment Fund of the City of Brno and the South Moravian Region to help people who have been left in a difficult situation by the coronavirus. Another planned premiere is Verdi’s famous opera Nabucco. Rehearsals began at the end of February and spectators can look forward to a really stellar cast,” said Adéla Biravská, the marketing spokesperson of Janáček Theatre, who called on citizens of Brno to be a part of the donation program as they enjoy the latest work of Janáček artists. “We are pleased to enrich our schedule with extraordinary performances from Brno theaters. Eugene Onegin is undoubtedly one of them,” said Jan Souček, director of the Brno Television Studio at Czech Television.

Mahen Theater is rehearsing the production ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf’ by Edward Albee, a play with only four characters that examines the complexities of the marriage of a middle-aged couple. At the Reduta Theater, the performers are rehearsing the drama ‘The Doctor’. “We also have rehearsals for other productions. In order to be able to rehearse as safely as possible, we are regularly being tested for COVID-19,” said Gabriela Kodysová, spokeswoman for the play at NdB. Several other popular performances are in the pipeline, including Anna Karenina, Pretty Woman, and The Man at the Window.

The ballet company of NdB are also among those still practicing, for high-profile events such as the open-air Summer at Biskupský dvůr, which takes place every year in August. The dancers are also rehearsing their current repertoire with new casts. “We are working on the inaugural ‘Noosphere’ project for the Brno Theater World festival, the artists are filming excerpts of selected ballets as small gifts for audiences on social networks and are starting to prepare for Summer at Biskupský dvůr, where viewers can look forward to the popular feature title ‘Romeo and Juliet’,” added NdB Ballet spokeswoman Barbora Hniličková. More information on the NdB program and ticket sales can be found here. You can read more about the Social Endowment Fund of the City of Brno here.