FC Zbrojovka returned to the Fortuna Liga with a new team anthem. The debut performance was by Kristýna Daňhelová (right), accompanied by Jakub Uličník, prior to the Sparta Praha game last Saturday. Click here to listen. Zbrojovka hosts Bohemians 1905 on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Photo credit: FC Zbrojovka.

Brno, Aug. 26 (BD) — Zbrojovka hosts Bohemians 1905 in Round 2 of the Fortuna Liga on Sunday; Lokomotiva hosts Sparta on Saturday; Sígrs win rain-shortened game to take top spot in Eastern Division; Draci get Eagles Praha in baseball semifinal series; Brno Rangers in second place in cricket standings; and the Brno sports schedule.

MEN’S FOOTBALL

Zbrojovka Regroups to Host Bohemians

After a poor first half, a slightly better second half and a week of preparation, FC Zbrojovka will try to recover from its 1-4 loss to Sparta Praha in order to host Bohemians 1905 on Sunday.

Hopefully, they will be ready for the increased speed and talent of the Fortuna Liga. The first game back in the top league, particularly the first half, clearly showed that Zbrojovka needs to get accustomed to the higher level of play.

Sparta immediately threw cold water on the return-to-the-top-league celebration, scoring in the fourth and 11th minutes to take control of the game. Then Bořek Dočkal, a midfielder on the Czech national team player, got a brace with goals in the 30th and 35th minutes.

Some personnel changes and other adjustments enabled Zbrojovka to be more competitive during the second half. In the 59th minute, Peter Štepanovský put Brno on the scoreboard.

This Sunday, Bohemians 1905 come to town. The game starts at 4:30 p.m.

Bohemians Praha 1905 started the season well, beating FK Mladá Boleslav, 4-0.

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

Horni Herspice Hosts Another Prague Team Saturday

Aneta Malatová equalized quickly after the first SK Slavia Praha goal last Saturday, but Lokomotiva Brno Horni Herspice could not keep up with the defending champions and lost, 1-5.

This Saturday, Horni Herspice will host the other top team from last year when AC Sparta Praha comes to town for an 11 a.m. start.

The game will actually be played in Hrušovany u Brna, because of ongoing construction at the Horni Herspice facility.

The first road game is Sept. 6 at rival 1. FC Slovácko in Uherske Hradiste.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Sígrs Take Top Spot in Eastern Division

The Brno Sígrs took another step forward when they shut out the visiting Přerov Mammoths, 20-0, in a rain-shortened game on Saturday. And the Brno Alligators took another step backward when they lost, 45-6, on the road against last-season’s runner-up Ostrava Steelers on Sunday.

This weekend, the Brno teams have the same matchups in different locations: The Alligators (0-2) will host the Ostrava Steelers (1-1) at Ragby Bystrc on Saturday at 3 p.m. and the Sígrs (2-0) will travel to Přerov (1-1) for a 2 p.m. game on Sunday.

The Přerov Mammoths — who beat the Steelers, 25-22, in the first week of the season — were unable to score against the stout Sígrs defense. Sígrs quarterback Douglas Webster threw three touchdown passes in the first half: 57 yards to Jakub Čudovský, 30 yards to Jan Hampl and 15 yards to Igor Mašlanka. The game was suspended at halftime because of a heavy downpour.

The Alligators (0-2) played tough early but Ostrava broke the scoreless deadlock by sacking Tomáš Fortelný midway through the second quarter. Ostrava quickly followed that with a touchdown and never looked back.

David Kilian scored a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Alligators’ only score.

BASEBALL

Draci Get Home-field Advantage against Eagles Praha

Draci Brno (13-2) earned the top seed for the Czech extraliga baseball postseason by an impressive four games over second-place Kotlářka Praha (9-6), with third-place Arrows Ostrava (7-8) and Eagles Praha (6-9) unable to even reach the .500 mark during the Top Six phase of the regular season.

Cardion Hroši Brno (6-9) and Tempo Praha (4-11) failed to qualify for the postseason.

Draci Brno traditionally have a solid pitching staff. They had three pitchers in the top five in ERA during the Top Six phase: Ondřej Furko (5-0) had a 0.56 earned-run average; Radim Chroust (3-0) had 1.08; and Filip Čapka (1-0) had 2.49.

Adam Hajtmar led a strong Draci offense — and the league — in batting. He hit .489 in 14 games, getting 23 hits in 47 at bats.

The semifinals will be held in the first weekend of September. Brno starts the best-of-three series at home against Eagles Praha on Friday, Sept. 4; the game starts at 7 p.m. The series moves to Prague on Saturday, Sept. 5 with a 6 p.m. start. If necessary, Game 3 will be in South Brno on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m.

Kotlářka Praha has home-field advantage in its semifinal series against on defending-champion Arrows Ostrava, with home games on Friday and, if necessary Sunday.

The Czech Series will be Sept. 11-20.

CRICKET

Rangers Sitting in Second Place

The Brno CC Rangers beat host Prague Spartans CC Vanguards by 10 wickets on Saturday and the team is in second place in the Division One standings.

Prague CC Kings is undefeated in five matches. The Rangers are 4-2.

The Brno CC Raiders lost to the Prague Spartans CC Vanguards on Saturday; they have yet to win in five matches this season.

Both Division One Brno teams have a break until Saturday, Sept. 12.

BRNO SPORTS RESULTS

Quick results for various Brno professional and recreational sports for the past week. Home team listed first (where applicable).

Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020

— Women’s Football: Lokomotiva Brno H.H. 1, SK Slavia Praha 5

— Baseball: Draci Brno 7, Kotlářka Praha 4

— Men’s Football: Zbrojovka Brno 1, Sparta Praha 4

— American Football: Brno Sígrs 20, Přerov Mammoths, Brněnské Ivanovice 0

— Cricket: Brno CC 2nd XI Raiders L 159/5, Prague Spartans CC Vanguards W 165/3

— Cricket: Brno CC 1st XI Rangers W, Prague Spartans CC Vanguards L

Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020

— American Football: Ostrava Steelers 45, Brno Alligators 6

BRNO SPORTS SCHEDULE

The schedule for various Brno professional and recreational sports for the next two weeks. All dates and times subject to change. Home team listed first (when applicable).

Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020

— Women’s Football: Lokomotiva Brno H.H. X AC Sparta Praha, in Hrušovany u Brna, 11 a.m.

— Men’s Football: Zbrojovka Brno X Bohemians 1905, 4:30 p.m.

— American Football: Brno Alligators X Ostrava Steelers, Ragby Bystrc, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 30, 2020

— American Football: Přerov Mammoths X Brno Sígrs, 2 p.m.

————————————————

Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

— Baseball (Semifinals, Game 1): Draci Brno X Eagles Praha, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020

— Baseball (Semifinals, Game 2): Eagles Praha X Draci Brno, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020

— American Football: Vysočina Gladiators X Brno Sígrs, 4 p.m.

— American Football: Prague Mustangs X Brno Alligators, 4 p.m.

— Women’s Football: 1. FC Slovácko X Lokomotiva Brno H.H., 2 p.m.

— Baseball (Semifinals, Game 3, if necessary): Draci Brno X Eagles Praha, 4 p.m.

The Brno Sports Report is published every Wednesday. All dates and times are subject to change. Most of the stories are about the traditional “English-speaking” team sports — football, hockey, baseball, basketball, American football, cricket, rugby, etc. — but it is also about the interesting local spectator and participation sports — tennis, badminton, running, horse racing, swimming, rock climbing, biking, etc. If you have any suggestions for what should be included, please comment below or send an email to bruno@brnodaily.cz.