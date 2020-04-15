From Monday April 20th, farmers will again be able to sell seedlings and young plants on Zelný Trh. Gardeners wishing to grow their own plants can look forward to a wide selection of plants: potatoes, radishes, spring spinach, many types of tomatoes, and peppers, as well as various other kinds of vegetables and herbs. Photo: Zelný trh. Credit: Brno Daily, 2017. For illustrative purposes.

Brno, Apr 15 (BD) – “We were in contact with our farmers during the closure because we were aware of their difficult situation. The seedlings they could not sell would have to be thrown away, which would be a big shame. Before Easter, we helped them promote the sale of their current yard crops and prepared individual points of sale in the centre so they could at least sell something. But being able to open Zelný Trh to the farmers is of course the best solution,” said Ludmila Oulehlová (ANO), city councillor for Brno-střed, which is responsible for management of the market.

Farmer markets have been banned since March 10th, alongside other public events. On Tuesday the government announced that they could reopen next week, but under certain conditions, such as a ban on selling food to go.

From Monday April 20th, farmers will sell seedlings and young plants on Zelný Trh. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily.

“In accordance with these measures, the stalls will be laid out at approximately five metre intervals, and hand sanitiser will be available for all,” said Kateřina Dobešová, spokeswoman for the Brno-Střed district.

The opening hours of the market are 6am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, but sellers do not have to come to the market every day or for the full duration of the opening hours. The time they spend on the square will depend on the number of products they can offer.

