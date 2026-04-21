The Magic Flute: Your Reason to Try Opera

If you have never visited either of the ornate theatres on Rooseveltova, if you are looking for a perfect date night with the one you love, if you simply want a reason to get dressed up for a cultural event, or if you have never tried opera and are curious, then The Magic Flute, by the Brno National Theatre (NdB), is a perfect option for you to consider.

The Magic Flute, a fun and enjoyable operatic romp by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, will be staged for the final time at Janáček Theatre on 30 April and 29 May. These are the last dates for a production that premiered on 13 April 2022.

The Magic Flute blends fairy-tale charm and Masonic symbolism with sublime music. The traditional singspiel alternates song and speech, and it remains one of the world’s most beloved operas, captivating audiences with both its humor and Mozart’s musical genius.

The story revolves around Prince Tamino’s quest to rescue Princess Pamina, and the highlights are recognizable even to opera newcomers: the Queen of the Night’s world-famous virtuoso aria and the playful “Pa-pa-pa” duet between the bird-catcher Papageno and his Papagena.

The Brno production will be staged in the German original with Czech, English, and German surtitles. Click here for tickets and more information.

NdB presents opera, ballet, and theatrical performances. Click here for the schedule and more details.