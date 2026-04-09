President Pavel Receives Roma Community Leaders At Prague Castle

Czech President Petr Pavel yesterday received two dozen Roma community workers and leaders at Prague Castle, where he praised and thanked them for their work. The festive meeting was held on the occasion of International Roma Day, which Pavel described as a reminder of Roma culture, history and identity.

“According to unofficial figures, there are about 250,000 Roma people in the Czech Republic, which is certainly not a negligible group,” said Pavel. “Their full and successful integration is a prerequisite for Czech society to be tolerant and successful.” He praised the work of community workers, who he said are the link between the community and institutions, and whose work is not always rewarding.

They often face problems and prejudices, but contribute to positive change through their knowledge, the president said.

Roma community leaders from various parts of the Czech Republic came to the meeting, as well as Olah Roma and Sinti, said Lucie Fukova, the government’s commissioner for Roma minority affairs.

“This meeting is an extremely important signal,” said Fukova. “It makes it clear that Roma people and Roma leaders must not stand aside from decisions that directly affect them. It shows that their voice is important.”

Without support for community work, she said, it is not possible to expect fundamental changes in the Roma community or in its relationship to the rest of society. “Roma people must be active creators of their future,” the commissioner added, noting that the participants in the meeting with the President were fulfilling that vision. She also expressed her belief that the meetings with the head of state contribute to breaking down anti-Roma attitudes.

Pavel received the group along with his wife Eva Pavlova. The official welcome and brief remarks were followed by a group photo and an informal personal meeting. The visitors also received a tour of the castle premises.

Pavel regularly meets with the Roma during his travels in the regions. On International Roma Day two years ago, he invited Roma students to the Castle.

International Roma Day has been celebrated since 1990. It commemorates the first international meeting of Roma leaders, which took place on 8 April 1971 near London. In the following days, the first Roma Congress was held in Britain, where the International Roma Union was founded. Participants from 14 countries, including what was then Czechoslovakia, adopted the Roma anthem and flag.