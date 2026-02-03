DPMB Saw Record Number of Passengers and Record Revenues In 2025

The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) recorded its highest ever revenue and number of passengers transported last year. Revenue from fares reached CZK 1.066 billion, an increase of CZK 12 million from 2024. DPMB vehicles transported a total of 384 million passengers, the most in the company’s history.

Public transport in Brno has remained affordable for a long time. Fares have not increased in the city since 2012, and Brno residents who pay waste fees in the city are entitled to a subsidy of CZK 1,425 from the price of an annual subscription ticket. Thanks to this, public transport remains accessible for city residents, despite the general rise in the cost of living.

Another trend observed among DPMB customers is the growing popularity of prepaid and contactless tickets. The most popular long-term subscriptions, the so-called Šalinkarta, are used by approximately 58% of passengers. People most often purchase annual subscription tickets, followed by monthly and quarterly ones. Approximately 75% of customers purchase Šalinkarta online via the BrnoID e-shop, which simplifies and speeds up the process.

For single tickets, which account for 42% of all sales, the share of those purchased directly in vehicles via the Pípni a jeď! service is increasing year-on-year, and is now up to almost 55% of single tickets purchased. This is followed by paper tickets (20%), tickets sold on regional lines (15%), and SMS tickets or mobile applications (10%).

These trends indicate a growing preference among passengers for fast, simple and contactless purchases, whether for subscription tickets or single trips, and inform DPMB’s investments in modern technologies and digital services to meet the needs of public transport users in Brno.