City of Brno Approves Tram Network Expansion Strategy; Nine Kilometres of New Lines By 2035

At its meeting yesterday, Brno City Council approved a new strategy for the development of the city’s tram network, defining priority projects for implementation by 2035. The strategy was developed by the Brno Transport Company (DPMB) and the City of Brno’s Department of Transport. The aim of the expansion is to ensure service to the city’s new developments, relieve the congested city centre, and strengthen the role of trams within the city’s transport system.

The approved strategy is a summary of several plans to prepare Brno for the development of existing and new city districts. In the first stage, before 2030, four sections of tram lines with a total length of almost four kilometres will be built, including the extension to Bosonohy and the connecting line through the Medlánky depot. The second stage, before 2035, includes over five kilometres of tram lines, including connections from Křenová to Cejl and Plotní, and the completion of the lines to Bosonohy and the planned new train station.

According to Petr Kratochvíl, Brno city councillor for transport, another long-awaited priority project is the restoration of the connection to Líšeň to the Museum of Transport. After many years of unsuccessful efforts to restore the double-track connection, DPMB has come up with the unconventional solution of running the line on a single-track from Stránská skála, with a new cycle path to be created instead of the second track. In the first stage, a 1.8 km section will be built along Drčkova, followed by the remainder of the construction all the way to Líšeň on Holzova.

An extensive survey was conducted among residents of Líšeň at the beginning of 2026, to gauge public support for the plans. Of 1,407 voters, 92% were in favour of restoring the Holzova line. The project also found significant support (almost 80%) from the residents of Holzova itself, who will be directly affected by the construction.

The approved strategy serves as a binding basis for further stages of project preparation and coordination of investments between the City of Brno and DPMB, and comes after a total of CZK 15 billion was invested in the city’s public transport rolling stock and infrastructure in the period 2018-2025, in the largest modernisation project in DPMB’s recent history.

Construction investments worth another CZK 1.758 billion are being launched this year, including the extension of the tram line from Bystrc to Kamechy, the modernization of the Slatina depot, and the reconstruction of the tram lines on Renneská, Kníničská and Rakovecká.

According to Kratochvíl, DPMB received significant support from European Union funds, including CZK 2.3 billion to ​​modernise the vehicle fleet and CZK 4.5 billion for ​​infrastructure development. The City of Brno contributed CZK 1.58 billion to the infrastructure.