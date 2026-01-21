Crime Fell By 1.9% In The Czech Republic in 2025

Police recorded 170,051 crimes in the Czech Republic last year, a drop of 3,271 (1.9%) from the previous year, Police President Martin Vondrasek told reporters today.

In addition to previously unsolved cases, the police solved almost 56% of crimes and misdemeanors, a figure which has remained at a similar level for a long time, according to Vondrasek. Last year, the number of murders decreased, while sexual crimes and, to a lesser extent, violent crimes increased.

Last year, the police recorded 269 incidents in schools that were assessed as risky. Criminal offences were suspected in 154 cases, said Deputy Police President Tomas Kubik, while 15 cases were misdemeanors.

Last year, there were 59 murders and 86 attempted murders. As in previous years, the vast majority of these crimes were motivated by personal relationships. However, there were also five robberies resulting in death and three contract killings. Foreign nationals were involved in 27 cases.

The police say sexual crimes rose by 8.8%. Detectives recorded almost 4,000 such offences, the most common of which was rape. This was followed by possession of child pornography, which rose by 22.5%. “We attribute the increase in child pornography to a greater amount of information from international databases and the successful implementation of operations such as Kidflix,” said the police. During this international operation, the police shut down a child pornography platform, with the participation of 38 countries, including the Czech Republic.

According to the police, violent crime rose by 0.3% to 13,752 incidents. Police officers also dealt with 269 incidents in schools last year.

According to Vondrasek, crime has been declining slightly over the last three years. For the whole of 2024, the police recorded 173,322 crimes, a decrease of 4.5% compared to 2023. According to the police president, the composition of criminal activity has not changed.

As for the crimes recorded in schools, Kubik said most incidents did not involve any weapons. However, cold weapons appeared in 16 cases, and firearms in ten. “Verbal threats are very common, whether through social networks in school groups or elsewhere,” added Kubik.

Vondrasek said that the police only began statistically monitoring incidents in schools last January, and a year-on-year comparison would therefore only be available next year, although he considered the numbers very high.