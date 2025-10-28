50 Years of ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’: A Reflection On Its Call to Defend Liberty

This year marks the 50th anniversary of ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, the 1975 cinematic masterpiece directed by Czech-born Miloš Forman, which swept the five major Academy Awards: Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, and Screenplay. For Brno and the Czech Republic, this milestone is an opportunity to celebrate a powerful work of art and reflect on its enduring message of resilience and the defense of individual liberty—a value deeply woven into the nation’s history.

Filmed with unflinching authenticity at Oregon State Hospital, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest tells the story of Randle McMurphy, a rebellious spirit who feigns insanity to escape prison labor, only to confront the oppressive control of Nurse Ratched in a mental institution. The film’s raw portrayal of the human spirit’s fight against dehumanizing systems resonated worldwide, earning critical acclaim and a lasting cultural legacy. Its call to resist conformity and champion free expression remains as vital today as it was half a century ago.

Miloš Forman’s own life mirrors the film’s themes of defiance. Born in Čáslav, now home to the 21st Tactical Air Base, Forman endured profound loss during the Nazi occupation, with his mother perishing in Auschwitz and his father, a teacher and resistance member, dying in Buchenwald.

Behind-the-scenes still from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975). Credit: Peter Sorel.

After surviving World War II, he faced further oppression during the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia, which banned his satirical film ‘The Firemen’s Ball’ for its critique of communist bureaucracy. Seeking exile, Forman gained political asylum in the United States, where, free from censorship, he crafted Cuckoo’s Nest as a testament to the power of one voice challenging tyranny.

For the Czech Republic, Forman’s journey feels deeply resonant. From the resistance against Nazi occupation to the Velvet Revolution of 1989, this nation has shown remarkable courage in defending freedom. Brno, with its vibrant cultural scene and history of intellectual dissent, embodies this spirit. On its 50th anniversary this year, ‘…Cuckoo’s Nest’ should serve as a reminder of the fragility of liberty in an era when disinformation and polarization threaten democracies globally.

The film prompts timeless questions: Are we doing enough to safeguard our hard-earned freedoms? Are we amplifying voices that challenge unjust systems, even from the margins? In Brno’s cafes, universities, and theaters—hubs of free thought—these questions feel especially relevant. Revisiting Cuckoo’s Nest offers a chance to reflect on our role in protecting democracy and free expression.

As we mark this 50th anniversary, let’s celebrate Miloš Forman as a Czech hero whose work transcends borders. Brno residents can see the film in a screening at Kino Art on 11 November (tickets), or simply host viewings with friends. Let the film inspire us to stand up, speak out, and cherish the liberties we hold dear. In McMurphy’s words, “At least I tried.” Let’s keep trying to keep the flame of liberty burning bright in Brno and beyond. Lest we forget.