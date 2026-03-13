Review: Thursday! Brno’s Newest Dating Event For Singles

The long winter nights have been tortuous this year, but along with the slightly warmer weather (finally!), comes something to make your school nights more exciting: Thursday! The latest dating event on the Brno nightlife scene, which held its first event last Thursday at Maison Bar and Lounge.

Forget apps, speed dating, or trying to approach people in bars and clubs. Thursday has it all figured out for you, with one very clear mission: get a room full of adults to actually talk to each other without any of the usual awkward hovering, fake texting, or “I’m just here to dance” energy. And honestly, it pulled it off better than many other events that promise the same thing. With over 90 people showing up – and a genuine balanced mix of men and women – the room felt lively from the start. Most guests were in their thirties, which gave the night a pleasantly grown‑up vibe without feeling stiff or serious.

Credit: Simona Novakova

The event’s Big Idea was their live matching system, and it made perfect sense for what they were trying to achieve. Instead of forcing people into cheesy icebreakers or leaving everyone to fend for themselves, everyone who turned up had to fill out a quick online questionnaire shortly after arrival. Later on in the night, your phone buzzed with your “ideal match”, giving you one person in the room you were encouraged to find. It was a clever way to cut through the initial hesitation that usually slows down nights like this. And since we were all at the event for the first time, we immediately had a talking point, though it helped that the message you received also gave a few suggested questions to ask your match. My match unfortunately didn’t work out, but I’m sure there were a few sparks flying, as I definitely saw some people getting very cosy in the corners of the bar!

The drink offers on cocktails, beer and shots were clearly designed to keep the atmosphere light and flirty, and they did exactly that (20 crowns for a chupito!). The free cloakroom was a small but very welcome touch; nothing kills the mood like dragging your coat or bag around while trying to look cool and effortlessly charming. The organisers also sprinkled in some games to help people get talking. The questions were fun and definitely sparked conversations, but because everything was done through virtually through a website, the games didn’t quite create the big group moments that could have been much more fun. If they grouped people physically based on their answers, it could turn into something genuinely memorable.

Credit: Simona Novakova

Once the official mixer wrapped up, the night shifted towards dancing, with the DJ launching into a run of 90s and 00s hits that kept people dancing long after the structured event ended, with bangers from K$sha, Black Eyed Peas and The Killers. It was just the kind of nostalgic, high‑energy soundtrack that made you forget you came here to meet people, and instead just enjoy yourself which, ironically, is when the best connections tend to happen.

In the end, the event absolutely delivered on its promise to create a relaxed, friendly environment where meeting new people didn’t feel forced or intimidating. Even with a few tweaks that could make the early part of the night flow more naturally, it was a fun experience. I left with three new friends – nothing romantic unfortunately but still a win, and that feels like a pretty solid endorsement. If you’re looking for a night out that mixes socialising with a bit of flirtation and a lot of good vibes, this one is worth putting on your calendar.

Check out the Thursday website to see when the next event is happening in Brno.