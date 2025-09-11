New Information Centre Brings The Future of Brno Closer To The Public

The Information Centre for Development Projects has now opened at Panenska 1, in the ground floor of the Domini Park building, which presents the future form and appearance of the city via a physical 3D model and visualisations. It also serves as a new space to host workshops, lectures and other events related to the development of the city. The centre provides information on strategic projects of the city itself, as well as the Railway Administration and the Directorate of Roads and Highways (ŘSD). A ceremonial opening was held yesterday morning with the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Transport and other cooperating organizations.

Until now, this information has only been available online at cobude.brno.cz.

“Brno is becoming a key transport hub of the republic,” said Czech Minister of Transport Martin Kupka. “The construction of a new main station and the modernization of the railway hub will bring the city closer to high-speed transport and international connections. At the same time, we have completed a significant part of the large city ring road, which has significantly relieved urban traffic, and in the coming years we will complete the remaining sections. At the same time, we are expanding the D1 motorway around Brno to handle the growing traffic. This is a comprehensive transformation of the transport infrastructure that will serve both people and the economy.”

The individual projects presented in the information center will be updated and changed regularly. Currently, visitors can learn more about the new train station, the large city ring road, and the tram line to Kamechy.

“Brno is developing dynamically, large projects are being prepared that are changing the face of the city,” said the Brno city councilor for transport, Petr Kratochvíl. “Our goal is for anyone interested to be able to learn about the individual plans, which is why the Information Center for Development Projects was established. At the same time, I am very pleased about the successful cooperation with the Railway Administration and ŘSD, which are Brno’s partners in preparing the largest projects, namely the new main railway station and the large city ring road.”

Credit: M. Schmerkova/MMB

The Information Center for Development Projects will be open every weekday from 9 am to 6 pm from 11 September. Various events and workshops for the public are also planned, focusing on individual projects, as well as urban planning or city development in general. Information about the upcoming programme can be found on the website cobude.brno.cz.

“The Railway Administration is preparing several major projects in the South Moravian capital, which are part of the comprehensive reconstruction of the railway junction,” said Mojmír Nejezchleb, Deputy Director-General for Railway Modernization at the Railway Administration. “The dominant feature of the entire modernization will be the new main station. We plan to start construction work in just a few years, so we are pleased to be able to present our intentions to the public in the information center.”

For those wishing to get to know the new main station project in even further detail, there is a virtual reality exhibition opening on 17 September at the Brno Exhibition Centre. Tours will be in Czech, but English-language tours can be organised for full groups of 8 people, and will take place once a day starting in November.

The cost of rent and energy bills for the space in Domini Park is CZK 670,000 per year, excluding VAT. It will be paid by the City of Brno to the city company BKOM, with financial contributions from ŘSD and the Railway Administration. The personnel management of the information center will be managed by BKOM, and paid from the Mobility Fund. The City of Brno allocated CZK 1,047,710 (excluding VAT) to fund the establishment of the information centre, including the necessary construction work.