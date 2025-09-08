Virtual Reality Model Allows You To Walk Around the New Brno Train Station and Trnitá District

The design for the new main train station for Brno was chosen some time ago, but it is difficult to imagine how the entire district around the new station will be transformed. For this reason, the Virtuplex virtual model was created to help architects and urban planners prepare the project. Now everyone in Brno will be able to experience the new design for themselves, as the virtual model will be open to the public at the Brno exhibition center from 17 September. The reservation system for visits is already up and running.

“The new main railway station is one of the most important strategic projects of the city,” said the Brno city councillor for transport, Petr Kratochvíl. “However, it will not only be the station building built in the area of ​​the current lower railway station, but an entire new district, Trnitá. The 1:1 scale model prepared by Virtuplex for the City of Brno and the Railway Administration has so far been a support mainly for experts, allowing architects, urban planners and civil engineers to check their work almost in reality. I am glad that we can now present the model to the public. This is the most modern virtual and augmented reality technology that will transport visitors directly to the station.”

Tours will take place every hour from 8 am to 3 pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 17 September in Pavilion H at the Brno Exhibition Center. The guided tour lasts 40–45 minutes and the maximum number of participants in a group is 8. Admission is free. You can reserve a place on the website at nadrazi.bkom.cz.