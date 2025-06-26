Summer in Brno: In The Nature or In The Pool… Where Can You Swim?

With the first heat wave of the year coming, the first thing that comes to the minds of many is: where is the best place in Brno to go for a swim? Maybe you prefer natural swimming opportunities, or maybe you would rather stick to the swimming pool. Either way, here are some tips on where to cool off in Brno and the surrounding area.

Natural spots

The Brno Reservoir is one of the places to go during the summer, attracting thousands of Brňáky over the holiday season. It offers several beaches where everyone can find something they like: refreshment stands, leisure activities, sports facilities, or public grill spots. Next to the pier is the most famous beach, Rakovec, with various facilities for visitors including ping-pong tables. Other popular spots are the Sokolské swimming pool and the beach at Kozí Horce.

Brno Reservoir. Credit: Marie Schmerkova/MMB

Other places where you can enjoy unchlorinated water are the Komárov biotope (all-day admission: 230 CZK, children from 6 to 15 years old: 120 CZK) or in Chrlice (freely accessible).

For natural swimming, many also go to Mariánské udoli, where there are three ponds offering refreshment: the lower one is located above the 300-year-old Kadlec Mill, the second is located below the prehistoric Staré zámky fort, and the third one is near Muchova bouda.

If you feel like taking a trip outside of Brno, try the biotope in Oslavany or the flooded quarry near Luleč.

You can monitor the water quality at the Brno Dam and other spots on the website of the Regional Hygiene Station.

Swimming pools in and around Brno

If swimming in nature is not your thing, you can choose from several outdoor pools in Brno and the surrounding area.

Riviera is the largest swimming pool in Brno with a capacity of almost 8,000. It is open from 9 am to 8 pm, with a basic entrance fee of 320 CZK.

The most beautiful view of Brno can be found at Kraví hora, where the swimming pool offers morning swimming from 7 am on some days, and closes at 9 pm. The basic entrance fee is 200 CZK.

Kravi hora. Credit: Marie Schmerkova/MMB

Want to experience waves in Brno? Go to Zábrdovice swimming baths, where you can also go for morning fitness swimming in July and August (from 9 am). For a full-day entrance fee for an adult you will pay 210 CZK.

Another popular spot is Dobrák, situated on tram route No.12, which also offers an entertainment zone. Full-day admission for an adult costs 280 CZK.

The Krpole swimming pool on Křižíkova is oriented towards families with children. In June, opening hours are from 10 am to 8 pm, during the holidays from 9 am to 9 pm. A basic ticket for the whole day costs 250 CZK.

Also within travelling distance from Brno are the swimming pool in Kuřim, which has a 50-metre pool, or other baths in Střelice, Židlochovice and Hustopeče. To the north of Brno you will find swimming pools in Blansko and Spešov, and from July the area in Řícmanice will also open.