Cycling in Brno: Tips For How To Get Started, From Local Enthusiasts

While not usually touted as a city for bicycles, Brno nonetheless has a lively and active cycling scene, alongside plenty of opportunities for scenic exploration and cycle paths leading to new adventures. For the newcomers to cycling, Brno might seem hostile at the start, but is it really? And what are some of the things you should keep in mind when hopping on the bike for the first time? To help newcomers get started, two local cyclists, Michal and Alen, share their personal experiences and practical tips with Brno Daily for navigating life riding in Brno.

Getting Started: The First Rides

Alen, an experienced city rider, recommends joining Critical Mass, a monthly group ride taking place on the first Wednesday of each month. “It’s the best way to ease into cycling here,” he said. “You get the safety of a group while learning the city layout: where you can ride, which streets are tricky, and how to avoid the busy roads.”

Michal agrees that community rides are a great entry point for starters. “Biking groups help not just with your own behaviour and comfort level, but also improve the way drivers interact with cyclists,” he noted, while emphasising that Brno’s cycling scene is very welcoming: “Don’t be shy to ask for help. Most bikers are friendly and happy to assist.”

Several bike-share apps allow you to ride for free in Brno. Credit: Brno City Municipality

The State of Infrastructure

While Brno has several well-maintained cycling paths, especially along Brno’s two rivers, Svitava and Svratka, both Alen and Michal agree that there is room for improvement. Michal pointed out that some intercity routes are underdeveloped and even dangerous. He compares Brno to the city of Graz, which offers plenty of parking for bikes and better infrastructure. “Brno needs more bike parking and a stronger focus on safety,” he said.

Alen acknowledges Brno’s challenges but remains optimistic. “Brno isn’t naturally bike-friendly, but we’re working on it,” he explained. “Despite the car-centric design and limited bike lanes, many people still commute by bike. Once you learn how traffic flows here, it feels just as manageable as other European cities.”

Exploring the Region

Both cyclists highlighted the countryside as great for biking. Michal prefers rural routes, not only for the scenic locations but also for cleaner air. “Dust particles in the city aren’t healthy; riding outside is better,” he said. For those who enjoy day rides and longer trips, he recommended EuroVelo routes.

Alen agreed, and gave a number of other examples: “Ride along the rivers out to Adamov or Blansko, which have beautiful views all the way. Or head to the Brno dam, where you’ll feel like you’re at the seaside for a moment, then visit Veveří Castle just beyond it.” He encourages everyone to explore by themselves: “That’s the best way to fall in love with Brno.”

Tips, Community, and Culture

Safety and community go hand in hand for both riders. Alen warns to watch out for tram tracks: “Your wheel can get stuck easily”, and to always wear a helmet. He stresses being mindful of where you park your bike, and encourages newcomers to visit Bike Kitchen Brno, a community workshop for repairs and meetups.

Michal added that while bikes aren’t usually allowed on trams or buses without the driver’s consent, trains can accommodate bicycles, offering designated bike spaces.

Credit: Bike Kitchen Brno

Ultimately, both Alen and Michal agree on one thing: just get started. “Any bike is better than no bike. The more you ride, the more you’ll want to explore. Have fun. That’s the biggest reason to do it,” said Alen.

For more information, TIC Brno has published a bike guide to Brno; from the Brno na Kole association, you can find an excellent cycling map with routes in Brno and further afield, and there are several bikesharing apps available in Brno, supported by the City of Brno, enabling you to get 2x 30mins of free rides a day. Whether you are an experienced biker or still figuring out if biking is for you, the cycling community in Brno and the beautiful countryside around have something to offer for everyone.