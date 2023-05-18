Czech Post will close 35 of its 106 branches in Prague. The Prague city authorities see this as an opportunity to acquire real estate that could be used to expand the capacity of rental housing. Photo credit: KB / BD.

Prague, May 18 (BD) – Prague has been suffering from a long-term lack of rental housing. The construction of new apartments is hampered by the lengthy process of approving individual projects. The new city management is therefore trying to find alternatives to meet the need for housing for its residents. This includes attempts to acquire part of the Czech Post building on Moravská in Prague 2, which Czech Post is offloading as part of its restructuring plan.

Czech Post will close 35 of its 106 branches in Prague. The Prague city authorities see this as an opportunity to acquire real estate that could be used to expand the capacity of rental housing. The first such project could be the purchase of a part of the building on Moravská, which could provide several apartments in the future. Together with Czech Post, Prague is now analysing other suitable properties for purchase.

Prague city councillor for housing, Alexandra Udženija, says that acquiring former Czech Post buildings will significantly help Prague with rental housing capacities. “I will not allow these real estates to be turned into more offices or short-term housing and hostels,” she said. “I want the city to live and young people to have a place to live. Of course, I know that this is not a self-saving solution, but we are in a situation where every apartment counts.” She added that houses with small-sized apartments such as the one on Moravská could be ideal for starter homes, as is typical in foreign capitals such as Berlin or Amsterdam.

As a result, following the intervention of Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda and Interior Minister Vít Rakušan, the online auction of this property in Vinohrady was cancelled, with the agreement that the city council would be informed of future sales in advance to be able to participate in possible auction.

Adam Zábranský, city councillor for property, welcomed the possibility of transforming the former Czech Post building into urban housing. “In the last election, we established good property cooperation with the Czech Post, when we bought buildings from the post office on Durychova and on Sofijská Square,” he said. “It’s a win-win situation from my point of view. The post office will get the money it needs, and the city will get a building in return, which it can further develop for the benefit of the people of Prague. I am glad that we are continuing our cooperation.”