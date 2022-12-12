Northern Ireland-born Max Cooper has been announced as one of the big names playing at Pop Messe 2023. Photo credit: Alex Kozobolis.

Brno, Dec 12 (BD) – Pop Messe, Brno’s city music festival, has announced the first names for its third edition, which will take place from 28-29 July 2023. The early names announced include Young Fathers, Hudson Mohawke, Max Cooper, and Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, with many more local and international acts still to be announced, ranging from alt-pop to rap, folk, guitar music, and electronic music.

The two-day event will take place under the open sky, in the concrete jungle of the Za Lužánkami football stadium and its surroundings. As last year, part of the program will take place in the retro-90s backdrop of the adjacent Zoner Bobyhall. Tickets from the second wave of pre-sales are now available for CZK 1,500 at the popmesse.cz website and on the GoOut network.

Pop Messe 2023. Photo credit: popmesse.cz.

“After eight years, we have once again managed to attract the cult Scottish trio Young Fathers to Brno, and the Northern Ireland-born Max Cooper will also arrive with his 3D live AV show,” said Tomáš Kelar, artistic director of the festival. “And that’s just the tip of the iceberg for now; we’ll be announcing more soon.”

The Pop Messe festival was born in the Covid era, and has grown in size every year since. “A festival like Pop Messe was missing in Brno,” said Vítězslav Mikeš, artistic director of Filharmonie Brno, who has attended previous years of the festival. “I very much appreciate the bold and progressive dramaturgy, and I am a big fan of it. I enjoy it when music is approached as a single universe, regardless of genre.”

“It is admirable how quickly the Pop Messe festival has established itself as an unmissable event on the festival map of the country and Europe,” said Petr Chládek, Director of the South Moravian Innovation Center. He added that Brno needs a festival of this type for its further development, as it provides a space for the connection and presentation of technological and ecological subjects.

The director of TIC Brno, Jana Janulíková, also praised the festival as having “the potential to significantly strengthen the international position of Brno as a progressive music destination”, and providing a modern and attractive concept which contributes to Brno’s cultural profile.

Line-up announced so far

Annet X & Champion Sound (CZ)

Dos Monos (JPN)

Dlina Volny (BLR)

Grove (UK)

Hudson Mohawke (UK)

Lankum (IRL)

Max Cooper (NIR)

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom (US / UK)

Skin On Skin (AUS)

Snapped Ankles (UK)

Young Fathers (UK)