Brno, Feb 24 (BD) – The South Moravian Region Council met on February 23rd to decide their stance towards the Ukraine-Russia crisis. They decided to condemn the actions of Russia, and to show their support for Ukraine they agreed to install the Ukrainian flag on the building of the regional office. At the same time, they agreed to suspend any bilateral cooperation with regions from Russia. South Moravia currently has four such agreements, with the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District – Yugra, the Leningrad Region, the Nizhegorod Region and also the Republic of Tatarstan.

Photo credit: Sefora S. / Brno daily

The region’s stance was explained by Governor Jan Grolich (KDU-CSL). “We cannot remain silent when our friends face aggression and military invasion. We stand for Ukraine and we especially think about the people in our partner Lviv region. We are with you.” The cooperation between the South Moravian Region and the Lviv Region goes back to 2016, and in 2018 the partnership was confirmed by the signing of a cooperation agreement.

“As a country that was a victim of the Munich Agreement and experienced direct Russian occupation, we have a duty to stand behind Ukraine. Especially when many Ukrainians are our neighbours and fellow citizens here in the Czech Republic. The intensity of the Russian state’s aggression is so great that even at the regional level and in civil society we must make it clear to our Russian counterparts at all levels that this is not the way to go,” said Deputy Governor Jiří Nantl (ODS).