













Experts from Masaryk University’s Faculty of Economics and Administration have begun measuring the air pollution in Brno. They hope to use the data to plan concrete measures to reduce pollution in the city. Photo credit: Pixabay

Brno, Feb 10 (BD)- On Tuesday, February 8th, a specially equipped measuring truck took to the streets of Brno for the first time, with the aim of mapping the air pollution in the city. Vilém Pařil and Dominika Tóthová from the Faculty of Economics and Administration at Masaryk University launched their project, “Monitoring and Measures to Improve Air Quality in Brno”, last year. Their intention is to map the emission load of pollutants in detail, and use this knowledge to design concrete measures to improve the environmental quality in the whole city.

“The data obtained can form an important basis for decision-making in the fields of transport, health, education, the environment, and more,” said Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL), Deputy Mayor of Brno.

The scientists will carry out measurements at two locations simultaneously for 14 days in each season. “Our goal is to determine what type of pollution is prevalent, what the main sources are and to propose measures to reduce it,” said Tóthová.

As part of the project, the researchers will also measure the individual emission load of residents on their way to work or school, using small wearable sensors that several volunteers will wear. They will determine how much air pollution a person is exposed to as they move around the city. According to the project’s creators, the resulting individualised data has considerable research potential. “Together with other results, we will publish and visualise the data on the city portal data.brno.cz, where it will be available for further analysis,” added Deputy Mayor Tomáš Koláčný (Piráti).

Brno is committed to reducing air pollution below the annual limits set by law by the end of 2023.