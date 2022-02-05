













The Brno Olympic Festival has returned once again to Brno, to make sports more accessible to the public and allow Brno to experience the Olympic atmosphere. Photo credit: M Schmerkova / MMB.

Brno, Feb 5 (BD) – For its third edition, the Olympic Festival is being held at Nová Zbrojovka in Brno-Židenice from February 4th to 22nd, 2022, over the same period as the Winter Olympics themselves.

The event presents 15 Olympic sports including biathlon, curling, ski jumping, and cross-country skiing, but other winter versions of other sports like snow volleyball, speed orienteering, chess, and athletics.

The accompanying program features coaching sessions with successful medalists and athletes returning from the Beijing games. With this event, organisers want to attract more people and create a common interest in sports, particularly winter sports. “These examples lead children and whole families to start playing sports more,” said Jan Grolich (KDU-CSL), Governor of the South Moravian Region. Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková (ODS), echoed this point, adding: “I believe that the opportunity to try different sports in one place will help bring children to sports.”

In order to encourage kids and teenagers to try out new sports, the festival has created a program with South Moravian primary and secondary schools, allowing children to try up to five different winter sports under professional guidance free of charge. Overall, 3,000 students from around 60 schools of the South Moravian Region will benefit from that program.

During the morning, students will try three sports under the guidance of professionals and enjoy the Olympic atmosphere while cheering on the athletes. “In addition to the sports sites, we are preparing for the second time the Ed Olympic Zone, where children will learn more about the values of the Olympic Games such as fair play and respect for opponents. Olympic education is a long-term project of the Czech Olympic Committee,” said the project manager of the Olympic Festival Naïa Černá.