Dáme na vás: Volleyball Courts in Lužánky Park Open After Reconstruction

One of the winning projects in the 2021 Dáme na vás participatory budget has been completed. After renovations, the volleyball courts in Lužánky, the largest volleyball centre in the city center, have been officially reopened. Rainwater will now be used to sprinkle the courts, rather than water from the mains.

“Today we opened another of the many sports facilities built or reconstructed thanks to funds from the Dáme na vás participatory budget,” said Petr Bořecký, Brno city councillor for participation. “I am glad that thanks to this, sports infrastructure is being developed where people really care about it, and in a form that suits them best. And at the same time, I am curious to see how sports projects will fare this year.”

Credit: MMB

“The aim of the first stage of the project was to reconstruct the drainage of the courts, install a new irrigation system using rainwater from the courts, and partially renew the surface of the courts,” described the project proposer Marek Novák. “Higher-quality drainage of the courts and rainwater management will allow for an increase in the scope and quality of use of volleyball courts, reduce dust and thus protect the health of athletes and spectators, and last but not least, improve the economy of the sports complex.”

The project required funds in the amount of CZK 5.575 million. For more information on the project, see the Dame na vas website.