













From today, those with a completed course of vaccination will be entitled to up to five free PCR tests per calendar month, covered by public health insurance. Until now, only two tests a month were covered. The regular testing of employees will be increased to twice a week from January 17th.

Czech Republic, Jan 17 (BD) – The Ministry of Health has amended the anti-epidemic measures aimed at minimizing the risk of coronavirus transmission in the population, in response to the rapid spread of omicron. Unvaccinated people over the age of 18 are no longer entitled to reimbursement from health insurance and will therefore pay around CZK 800 for a PCR test.

The five free tests per month are also available to those who have had the first dose of the vaccine and are waiting for the second, people with contraindications, and children.

For a summary of the other recent changes to anti-coronavirus measures, see our previous article: “Covid Testing Required Twice A Week In Companies; Mandatory Quarantine Period Shortened”.

Testování zaměstnanců a dalších osob dnes startuje! Jste zaměstnavatel a je nějaká informace, kterou jste nenašli na https://t.co/5XlEsU5zEs nebo https://t.co/MzXWa7tIyQ? Napište nám na samotestovani@mzcr.cz a my vše vysvětlíme. — Chytrá karanténa (@ChytraKarantena) January 17, 2022

According to the Ministry of Health, the new omicron variant is spreading fast, however, “the booster dose increases the protection against infection by more than 80% and against a severe course by up to almost 100%. For the unvaccinated, omicron can cause as severe a course of illness as delta.”