













On January 24th, the South Moravian Region launched a new public campaign emphasising the proven effectiveness of the vaccine booster. So far, not a single Covid-19 patient in the Czech Republic with the third vaccine dose has required artificial lung ventilation. Photo credit: M. Schmerkova / MMB.

Brno, Jan 25 (BD) – The campaign includes information segments on selected radio stations, social networks, and on public transport operated by the region. The region also prepared leaflets summarising the current data, which will be distributed in cities and municipalities.

The aim of this campaign is to encourage people to get the third dose of the vaccine, especially as the numbers of people infected with the new omicron variant are increasing. “We can see that it works and there is no need to worry,” said South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich. “Those with a booster dose have more than a 90% protection from a difficult course of the disease, and more than an 80% chance of avoiding the disease altogether. These are very optimistic numbers. When I had to go to get the booster dose, I didn’t need to think too much about it.”

The spread of the omicron mutation has been very fast, as predicted by statistical models. It is therefore expected that hospitals will receive an increase in patients with Covid-19. “Omicron is three times more contagious than Delta,” said the regional council member for health, Jiří Kasala (ODS). “It could hit all of our lives hard due to the growing number of people in quarantines. In addition, high numbers mean that our hospitals will be overwhelmed again. Don’t wait, there are plenty of spaces in vaccination centres now.”

As of January 23th, 2022, just over 32 percent of the population in South Moravia have received the booster dose. There are 19 locations in South Moravia where citizens can get vaccinated, listed here. You can also check out the region’s campaign on YouTube.