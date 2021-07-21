











St. Ann’s University Hospital in Brno (FNUSA) opened a walk-in vaccination center in the Olympia shopping center at 12 noon on Wednesday. The centre is open to anyone over the age of 16 without the need for prior registration, including self-payers. It will operate every day from 10am to 8pm. Title photo: Adam Vojtech via Twitter.

Brno, Jul 21 (BD) – “Brno now has a vaccination site without registration. People can be vaccinated with the Pfizer / Biontech vaccine at the Olympia shopping center,” said Health Minister Adam Vojtech. According to a statement from FNUSA, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available there.

A team of medics from Brno University hospital will be at the centre everyday from 10am to 8pm. They will be able to vaccinate about 800 people a day. “I am glad that there has been a lot of interest in vaccinations here since this morning,” Vojtech said at the opening of the new centre.

According to FNUSA, no special preparation is necessary before vaccination, but applicants should bring their identification and health insurance card. Self-payers will need a payment card as only cashless payments are accepted. Pregnant women after the 12th week of pregnancy and nursing mothers can also be vaccinated.

To make the procedure faster, you can print and fill out an informed consent in advance and bring it with you. The consent is available at the University Hospital website, and the location of the centre is available on Olympia’s website.

Another walk-in vaccination centre will open at Janacek theater on Thursday. We reported about that in our previous article New Walk-in Vaccination Centre To Open at Brno’s Janacek Theater This Week.