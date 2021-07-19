











A new walk-in vaccination centre will open this week in the former premises of the Bohéma restaurant, to the side of Brno’s Janacek Theater. The centre will start operation on Thursday, July 22nd at 11am, with no prior registration needed. The centre will also work during weekends. Photo via Podane ruce.

Brno, Jul 19 (BD) – The non-profit organization Podane ruce (“Helping Hands”) announced the center via social media on Monday morning. “We are the first non-profit to implement a walk-in vaccination center! You will find us there seven days a week until the evening. OC Bohéma will start operating on Thursday, July 22nd at 11am. At the same time, we are launching the operation of mobile teams and continuing to vaccinate immobile citizens.”

The quick on-site administrative procedure will be managed using an IT system from Medikus. Visitors will need only to provide a signature at the entrance. “What is also unique about our facilities is that everything will be paperless. This saves expensive time for the medical staff. We have invested almost CZK 0.5 million into the IT system so that from the beginning to the end, the entire administration for healthcare professionals is done by a smart IT system,” said Jindřich Vobořil, Director of Podane ruce.

The expected capacity of the new vaccination center at the Janáček Theater is up to 1,500 people a day.

“We have been cooperating with Podané ruce for a long time, and we welcomed the proposal to establish this vaccination center. We supported it by providing free use of the space and investment in modifications to the venue to the amount of almost CZK 600,000,” said Markéta Vaňková, Mayor of Brno.

The space in question had been operating as a testing site at the time of the Divadelní svět theatre festival. The main priority now is to increase the availability of vaccination.