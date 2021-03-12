











A year has passed since the first state of emergency was declared in the Czech Republic on March 13th, 2020. DPMB has marked the one-year anniversary by forming a heart using buses. That date is also the anniversary of Masaryk University establishing the MUNI POMÁHÁ Volunteer Center to connect volunteers with people in need during the outbreak of coronavirus. Photo Credit: DPMB via Twitter.

Brno, Mar 12 (BD) – Within a year of operation, the MUNI Pomáhá Volunteer Center has processed more than 3,000 applications for assistance from individuals and institutions. In October, Masaryk University launched the MUNI Pomáhá (MUNI Helps) application to streamline volunteering capacity and respond to the crisis more effectively. Over 5,000 volunteers have signed up on Muni Helps.

The initiative continues to grow. ‘‘We are still here and the Volunteer Center of Masaryk University is still actively connecting volunteers with people who need help. The situation is currently the worst since the beginning of the pandemic, so right now people from the most vulnerable groups should stay at home and request help if they need it,’’ said Rector Martin Bareš of Masaryk University.

The volunteers help on the frontline in health care and social care facilities. Tasks include helping hygiene offices trace contacts of coronavirus cases, teaching, tutoring and babysitting children of healthcare professionals. They also help the elderly and those in need by purchasing and delivering medicine, walking their pets, delivering protective gear and disinfectants, as well as answering legal questions. Last year, volunteers helped respond to a cyberattack on the University Hospital of Brno.

DPMB Formed a Giant Heart Using Buses

The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) created a heart with ten buses at the Slatina bus depot measuring 60m square. The company’s aim in creating the heart out of buses is to foster positivity during the ongoing difficult circumstances.

‘‘Today is a year since the declaration of a state of emergency, a year since many lives turned upside down. Thank you all for helping, for giving, for riding with us. We ride for you and we think of you!’’ the company wrote on their Facebook page.