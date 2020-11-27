Join the biggest online hiring event in the Czech Republic this autumn – November’s Jobspin Virtual Job Fair Czech Republic. Talk to HR managers and recruiting and relocation experts – real people will respond to your questions. Title image: stock photo / Jobspin.

Czech Rep., Nov 27 (BD) – Jobspin Virtual Job Fair Czech Republic is open to all talented individuals who speak English and have global minds.

Use the interactive environment and INTRODUCE yourself and TALK with recruiters from AB InBev, Amazon, Cpl, GEP Worldwide, Honeywell, Infosys, Johnson & Johnson, NonStop Consulting, and Novartis…

Access is free of charge!

Get your free ticket and access the event now: https://www.jobspin.cz/registration-jvf2020/

(Afternoon)

Czech Labor Law: What should I know before signing a work contract

12:00 PM-12:40 PM

12:00 PM-12:40 PM GEPpers speak: Work and Life in Prague

1:00 PM-1:20 PM

1:00 PM-1:20 PM Live with AB InBev

2:00 PM-3:00 PM

2:00 PM-3:00 PM How to land a job you’ll love: Top tips from international headhunters

3:00 PM-4:00 PM

3:00 PM-4:00 PM Cpl Jobs in Prague

3:00 PM-3:45 PM

Brno Daily is a media partner of the event.