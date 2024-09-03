Explore Expat-Friendly Opportunities at the Brno Jobspin Job & Relocation Fair

The Brno edition of the Jobspin Job and Relocation Fair, the largest fair for expats in the Czech Republic, will take place on 5 October 2024. This year’s edition is co-organised with the South Moravian Center for Foreigners, under the auspices of the Mayor of Brno Marketa Vankova and South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich.

The Brno fair will be bilingual in English and Czech, welcoming English-speaking and Czech-speaking expats, employers interested in hiring from this pool of candidates, and businesses wishing to promote their services to Brno’s international community. The organisers are expecting over 2,500 students, graduates and working professionals to attend.

The Jobspin Job Fair is a free-entry event, which provides a platform for jobseekers to interact directly with recruiters and hiring managers, offering insights into available positions and opportunities to apply for roles on the spot. Job seekers will have access to the recruiting teams of local employers with international work cultures, including Axians, OVB, Mann+Hummel and RWS, who are offering a large spectrum of positions.

Like its Prague counterpart, the Brno Relocation Fair will consolidate essential services catering to expats, providing a one-stop solution for relocation needs. From housing assistance to legal guidance, attendees can access a comprehensive range of services under one roof.

The fair unites English-friendly employers and relocation services under one roof. Credit: Jobspin

Visitors to the Brno Relocation Fair can expect:

Expert Guidance: Connect with relocation experts who specialise in helping expats move to Brno. Gain valuable advice on housing, legal matters, and more to ease your transition. Networking Opportunities: Build connections with fellow expats and local businesses. Share experiences, establish new connections, and foster a supportive network in your new city. Exclusive Deals: Explore a variety of expat-friendly services offering special deals and discounts. Whether it’s language courses or cultural experiences, take advantage of offers designed specifically for fair attendees. Cultural Insights: Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Brno. Discover hidden gems, learn about local traditions, and embrace the rich history of this captivating city. A Fun Day Out: Bring your friends and family to enjoy a day filled with engaging activities. Take advantage of the free children’s play area and experience the warmth of Brno’s hospitality first-hand.

Eliska Hoskova, Project Manager at Jobspin, emphasises the convenience offered by the fair: “Instead of sending countless resumes into the void, you have the unique chance to meet face-to-face with hiring managers from renowned companies. This enables you to make a memorable impression and gain deeper insights into potential employers. At the same time, visitors will gain information on all essentials of expat life in the Czech Republic, from visa to housing advice.”

As well as engaging with recruiters in person and gaining valuable insights into collaborative opportunities, visitors can take advantage of expert workshops and seminars covering essential topics like resume writing, interview skills, the Czech job market and visa obligations. You can view the program here.

For more information and free registration, visit the job fair website. Information for exhibitors is available here.

Brno Daily is a media partner of the Jobspin Job and Relocation Fair.