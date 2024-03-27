MUNI Career Center Will Host the 5th Annual JobNEST Conference on 10 April

On 10 April, the Masaryk University Career Center is hosting the 5th annual JobNEST conference, an event for students and graduates interested in learning more about careers in the public sector and non-profit organisations.

Like last year, the conference will take place at Otevřená Zahrada, Udolni 33, with sections in Czech, English, and Ukrainian, catering to the international community of students and recent graduates living in Brno. Entrance to the conference is free.

Throughout the day there will be networking opportunities, allowing students and graduates to meet the speakers and representatives from the organisations. Additionally, advisors from the MUNI Career Center will provide free CV consultations, including in English and Ukrainian.

The JobNEST conference is divided into two main sections: panel discussions and workshops. During the panel discussions, the audience will hear about the different projects in the organisation, opportunities for full-time jobs, internships, and volunteering. The speakers will offer tips for applications as well as insights into their own career paths.

A clothing donation collection point will be open all day for Vesna, accepting spring and summer clothing for all ages and genders. To celebrate Masaryk University’s 105th anniversary, the goal is to collect 105 kg of donated clothing.

Sessions in English or Ukrainian

Panel discussions:

3:30 pm – 4 pm: “The Future is Multilingual: Opportunities in Public and Nonprofit Sectors”, with speakers from INEX, the European Commission, and Hub for Change

Workshops offered by the MUNI Career Center:

10:10 am – 10:40 am: “Work-life balance і особистісна продуктивність” (UA)

2:50 pm – 3:20 pm: “Motivation is not (only) about money” (EN)

You can view the full program here.