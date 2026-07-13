Two Motorcycle Racers Die After Accident at Brno Circuit

Two riders died after an accident during the Alpe Adria Championship road motorcycle race at the Masaryk Circuit in Brno on Saturday, according to the circuit’s communications director Petr Bohac and police spokesperson Andrea Cejnkova. The organisers cancelled the rest of the weekend’s programme.

“During Saturday’s Alpe Adria International Motorcycle Championship programme, a serious accident involving two riders occurred at the start of one of the races. Despite immediate medical intervention, one of the riders succumbed to his injuries immediately. The second rider was transported to hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, his life could not be saved either,” said Bohac.

On behalf of the organisers, he expressed his condolences to the families and added that the organisers would not be providing further details.

Cejnkova said that both racers were foreign nationals. “According to initial reports, the 33-year-old foreign national apparently had a technical problem with his motorcycle and was unable to start it. A 44-year-old rider, also a foreigner, crashed into him from behind. The first rider sustained such serious injuries that he died at the scene,” said Cejnkova.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

The Alpe Adria races began at the Masaryk Circuit on Friday and were scheduled to continue through Sunday. However, the programme was cancelled due to the incident.