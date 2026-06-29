Nine Charged With Sex Trafficking In ‘Czech Casting’ Pornography Case

The Prague public prosecutor’s office has charged nine people with sex trafficking in the ‘Czech Casting’ case, in which women were reportedly forced into making pornographic material against their will. Those charged face five to twelve years in prison if convicted, the prosecutor’s office spokesman Ales Cimbala told CTK.

According to the indictment, the suspects lured young women under the false pretense of a modelling shoot for a professional agency, before forcing them to participate in sexual scenes.

“Among those charged are the individuals organising the entire project known as Czech Casting, as well as those responsible for its financial aspects, the production of individual casting sessions, signing contracts, and handling complaints from women regarding the casting,” said Cimbala. “They also include photographers, cameramen, porn actors and those who, under the guise of a different purpose for the castings, secured their advertising and organisation.”

The extensive 629-page indictment describes the group’s specific acts against 18 women.

According to the prosecutor, the organised group operated in a highly coordinated manner. They assured participants that the castings were standard procedures. At the casting locations, they gave the impression of time pressure, and that the contracts being signed were unimportant. Under increasing pressure, the women eventually agreed to participate in the creation of pornographic material.

However, according to Cimbala, it was sufficiently proven that the women accepted the role under duress, in their attempts to cope with the situation, avoid making a negative impression, and get the proceedings over with to free themselves from the influence of the defendants.

According to earlier information from the National Centre Against Organised Crime, the group was active from 2016 to 2019. It published the pornographic videos that were recorded on the Internet. In 2020, police charged nine people, six of whom were temporarily taken into custody. During house searches, the investigators seized computer equipment, documents and other evidence.

Media reports stated that several hundred women participated in the project run by the Netlook company, owned by Martin Stiborek.

The defendants argue that the women consented to the filming, and had signed contracts clearly specifying the content of the videos.

The case will be heard by the Prague Municipal Court.