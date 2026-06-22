Czech Public Media Staff Launch 24-Hour Strike

A 24-hour warning strike began at Czech Television (CT) and Czech Radio (CRo) shortly after midnight this morning, as staff are protesting against the government’s plan to change the model of funding for both public media outlets, which they say threatens their independence.

The midnight news on CT24 began one minute late. Similarly, other Czech Television programs are expected to be delayed by one minute throughout the day. The strike will affect broadcasts on all channels except the children’s channels Decko and Radio Junior; however, according to the organisers, it will not violate the law or public service obligations.

On CT programmes, an explanatory banner and a QR code linking to details about the protest appear at the top of the screen. The CT and CRo websites also feature a banner informing viewers about today’s strike, with a link to an explanatory page detailing the reasons for the strike and describing how it will affect broadcasts by both institutions.

“Some programmes are starting one minute late. CT employees are on a warning strike. We are doing everything we can to ensure that broadcasting continues in its entirety,” read a text message on the banner at the top of the screen on CT24 shortly after midnight.

Politicians from the governing coalition have not yet commented on the strike. Only Filip Turek, an MP for the Motorists’ Party, told reporters upon arriving at this morning’s cabinet meeting that the protests stem from a complete lack of understanding.

“In extremely democratic countries, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, they have abolished public service media fees,” he argued. “I think this is a logical step that everyone should understand.”

News broadcasts on CT24 began at midnight with a one-minute delay. During this minute, a clock counting down the minute and an explanatory text appeared on a black screen.

The news was opened after midnight by a presenter dressed in a black suit, who provided information about the strike. In the 4:31 news segment, which was also introduced by a presenter wearing a black suit and tie, viewers were not otherwise affected by the strike aside from the one-minute delay. The strike was not even mentioned in the news broadcast. The news at 5:01, 6:01, and 7:01 began, just like at midnight, with a dark screen showing a clock counting down the minute.

The strike was called by the Verejnopravne (In Public Service) initiative of Czech Television and Czech Radio staff, with the support of labour unions. The employees were responding to a government bill that would abolish the current system of television and radio license fees and replace it with funding from the state budget. According to the government’s plan, the budgets of both institutions are to be cut by about 15%, or a total of CZK 1.4 billion. CT and Czech Radio (CRo) stated that they would have to cut back on programme production and lay off 450 to 700 of their 4,250 employees.

The Verejnopravne initiative warns that such a change would undermine the financial stability and independence of both institutions and would lead to a reduction in the public service they provide.

According to CTK reporters on the scene, the situation was calm before 8 am at the CT and CRo buildings in Prague. An improvised banner hangs from one of the windows of the radio building, reading: “If there’s to be radio, then it should be for everyone! Even abroad.” Police were patrolling near the radio building.

The government justifies the change in funding by fulfilling promises made to voters and achieving savings. Coalition politicians claim that the independence of CT and CRo is in no way threatened by this, noting that a similar model is in place in other European Union countries.