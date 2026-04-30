Czech Emergency Responders Receive WHO Certification

The Czech Emergency Response Team (CZERT) Type 1 received certification from the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Prague yesterday, meaning the team can now be deployed abroad to provide medical care to people affected by natural disasters, epidemics or other emergencies.

The WHO verification visit to Prague took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, and marked the final stage of the team’s readiness assessment.

After receiving certification, the Czech Republic joined the ranks of countries that have a medical team ready to be deployed in emergencies and natural disasters in accordance with the highest international standards. Experts from the WHO and the European Commission assessed medical procedures, staffing, logistics, the team’s self-sufficiency, and its ability to operate in field conditions.

“For us, obtaining this certification also confirms that our healthcare system can hold its own even under the most demanding international conditions. This team is the result of long-term collaboration between healthcare professionals, firefighters and other experts who are ready to help where healthcare systems fail,” said Health Minister Adam Vojtěch (ANO).

The minister said the team will be part of a structure formed by 65 teams around the world. The team will be sent with financial support from the Czech Republic. About CZK 10 million would be allocated from the state budget, subject to approval from the government, Vojtech added.

The CZERT EMT 1 has 38 members, 26 of whom are medical professionals and 12 handle logistics, according to its head doctor Milan Krticka.

The team is capable of providing emergency medical care directly at the scene in six core specialties: surgery and traumatology, internal medicine, gynecology and obstetrics, pediatrics, critical care medicine, and infectious diseases.

“We are ready to deploy within 72 hours of activation, and we are able to begin providing medical care essentially within 24 hours of arriving on site. Thanks to our own technical and logistical capabilities, we are fully self-sufficient even in conditions where the infrastructure is not functional,” Krtička said.

Interior Minister Lubomír Metnar (ANO) said his ministry, in cooperation with firefighters, ensures that the team is ready for immediate deployment and can provide assistance where it is needed most.

CZERT EMT 1, which may be deployed abroad through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, was established at Brno University Hospital in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the Interior Ministry, spec ifically the General Directorate of the Fire and Rescue Service.