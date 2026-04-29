Europe Should Be Able To Act Independently From The US, Says Pavel

In an interview on Monday with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Czech President Petr Pavel said that the United States and Europe need each other, but they have never been equal partners. According to the president, Europe should become independent of the United States in order to be a good partner, though with a clear preference for working together.

However, if the U.S. decides not to participate in European defence within NATO, Europeans should be able to secure their own defence, he stressed.

Amanpour spoke with the president at the ‘Money Money Money’ conference in Prague, organised by CNN Prima News TV.

“Europe must grow up and come up with its own capabilities,” said Pavel. “To be a partner means not to be dependent, to be able to act independently from the United States, but with clear preference of always acting together.”

He added that ideally, the U.S. and Europe should be equally strong and independent.

The European pillar of NATO, Pavel added, should be capable of acting independently. At the same time, however, both sides of the Atlantic should always prioritise cooperation.

“We want to be fair allies. We have to talk to each other as equals,” said Pavel.

Pavel was responding to a question from Amanpour about whether he feared that NATO could fall apart, particularly given President Donald Trump’s critical stance toward the transatlantic alliance.

In early April, Trump said he was considering withdrawing the United States from NATO after the allies refused to join his war against Iran. He has repeatedly criticised European allies over this.

Pavel also commented on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. For the U.S. government, the conflict with Iran has become a clear priority, which gives Russia an opportunity to catch its breath and restore its ability to wage war, the president said.

Asked whether Russia could win the war on the battlefield, Pavel replied, “I don’t think so”. He mentioned the heavy losses among Russian troops and the fatigue that Russians were feeling from the war. According to Pavel, it will become increasingly difficult for Moscow to convince Russians that it is in their interest to continue the war.