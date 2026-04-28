Majority of Czechs Do Not Approve of US-Israeli Attacks On Iran, Says Survey

A majority of Czechs believe that the February attack on Iran by the US and Israel was neither justified nor appropriate, according to a poll released yesterday by the Center for Public Opinion Research (CVVM).

Some 59% of Czech citizens believe that the attack was unjustified, and the same number of respondents believe that it was inappropriate.

“More than half of the Czech public says that the US is primarily behind the emergence and escalation of the conflict between the US and Israel on the one hand and Iran on the other,” wrote the authors of the survey. In contrast, just over a quarter of the public believe that Iran is primarily to blame, while just under a quarter see Israel as the main culprit.

Nearly two-thirds of Czechs said they were interested in what is happening in the Middle East, while just over one-third reported that they were not interested in the war.

Nonetheless, Czechs see the war in the Middle East as a threat, with nearly nine out of ten saying the conflict poses a threat to world peace. Nearly three-quarters of Czechs say the war is a threat to European security.

More than 1,000 respondents over 15 took part in CVVM’s online survey in late March and early April.

The strikes against Iran that sparked the regional war were launched by the United States and Israel on 28 February. Iran responded by striking U.S. and Israeli facilities in the region, and closed the Strait of Hormuz, causing large spikes in oil prices. Analysts say that a prolonged blockade would exacerbate the existing oil shortage and keep oil prices high for an extended period of time, along with rising gas or electricity prices.