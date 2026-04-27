Moravské Náměstí Fountain Is Back In Action For The Summer

After a winter break of several months, water is again flowing from the popular fountain in the park on Moravské náměstí, as staff from the Brno-střed district put the water feature fully into operation this morning. Before its reopening, the fountain, known to many as the “Brno Sea”, underwent full maintenance.

“The fountain is one of the main landmarks of the park on Moravské náměstí and enjoys great interest from visitors,” said Vojtěch Mencl (ODS), mayor of the Brno-střed district. “Every year, it is the first water feature in our administration that we put into operation after the winter. The date of this year’s reopening depended on the weather and the extensive maintenance. In addition to testing programs, cleaning nozzles and surfaces, the workers also worked on repairing the retention tank. After the necessary adjustments, the Brno Sea is now completely ready for the new season.”

The fountain can hold up to 40 cubic meters of water, about the volume of a smaller swimming pool. Its operation can be programmed according to the air temperature. Thanks to several smaller and larger jets, the attraction can create the effect of a water lake or backlight the surface, which contributes to the beautiful evening atmosphere of the park. At temperatures above 25 degrees Celsius, it refreshes visitors with water mist. The fountain will operate until October, after which it will be replaced by an ice rink. Operating costs for the season are approximately CZK 800,000, including maintenance, electricity and water.

In the coming days, the city district is planning to bring other water features it manages back into operation, including the Parnas fountain, and the fountains on Komenského náměstí and Koliště.