Construction Work Begins On Masaryk University’s Multifunctional Sport Park 

Yesterday, Masaryk University ceremonially launched the construction of a new multifunctional sports complex at the Bohunice University Campus, with the laying of the foundation stone. The MUNI Sport Park project includes a multi-purpose hall and outdoor areas with an athletics oval and other sports facilities. The new infrastructure will provide modern facilities to students and university employees, as well as sports clubs and the public. The investment of approximately CZK 430 million is responding to a long-term lack of quality spaces for sports teaching and physical activities of students in Brno.

The new sports complex will significantly expand the facilities for teaching and sports activities across the university. MUNI Sport Park will develop the area of the Bohunice University Campus and connect to the MUNI Faculty of Sports Studies, which provides physical education for students of all ten faculties of the university.

Due to the lack of infrastructure, sports activities have so far been scattered across several sports facilities around Brno, which creates organizational and logistical complications for teaching, and high rental costs. The new complex will enable the centralization of teaching into one modern complex, offer high-quality conditions for teaching, sports and physical activities, and facilitate cooperation with local sports clubs.

“The university should prepare students not only for a professional career, but also for a quality life,” said MUNI Rector Martin Bareš. “Movement and an active lifestyle are one of the fundamental pillars of this – and as a doctor, I consider this absolutely essential. Supporting movement and a healthy lifestyle is one of the key tools for preventing civilization diseases. I am therefore pleased that today, by symbolically tapping the foundation stone, we are launching a project that will significantly strengthen the sports infrastructure of Masaryk University and will naturally build on the strategic facilities of the Bohunice University Campus.”

The new sports complex is one of several current MUNI infrastructure developments in the area of ​​the Bohunice University Campus, which should also see new dormitories and affordable housing for up to 1,500 students and employees built within three years.

According to South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich, the project is also an investment in the health, quality of life and future of students. “Projects that motivate young people to engage in sports and an active lifestyle are of enormous importance for the entire society, which ultimately saves a lot of money in the healthcare sector,” said Grolich. “That is why I see MUNI Sport Park as an important investment in the future and quality of life in our region. Masaryk University once again confirms that it is among the modern institutions that are moving the South Moravian Region and the entire Czech Republic forward.”

Credit: MUNI

The building will have three floors, two above ground and one underground, and it will be divided into a part for athletes and a part for spectators.

The hall is designed for a wide range of sports, including volleyball, badminton, floorball, handball, futsal, and fencing. The capacity will allow for simultaneous use by up to 200 athletes and approximately 100 spectators, with space for up to 1,200 athletes daily. The hall will be connected to an outdoor sports area with a 200-metre athletic oval with three tracks. The outdoor sports area also includes a field for five-a-side football and streetball, an area for long jump and high jump, a sector for shot put.

In addition to the main multifunctional hall, the complex will also include other exercise spaces, such as a gym, cardio room, exercise halls, facilities for physiotherapy, and a workout area with elements for children. Students could start using the complex in 2028.

The total cost of the project is approximately CZK 430 million. The construction is co-financed from public sources, including European Union subsidies, and funds from Masaryk University.