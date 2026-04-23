Brno-Centre District Is Replacing 100 Waste Bins In The City Centre

In the most recent change to the street furniture in the historic centre of Brno, staff from the Brno-Centre city district are in the process of installing over 100 new bins in the city centre. The new containers are more aesthetic and have higher capacity.

Bins in many places in the city centre are in poor condition. Most of the containers are more than 20 years old and are gradually reaching the end of their technical lifespan.

“The current stage follows on from the replacement of the furniture from Náměstí Svobody, where we replaced almost 30 bins two years ago,” said Ludmila Oulehlová (ANO), the 1st Deputy Mayor of Brno-střed, responsible for the environment. “We are now focusing on other busy streets and squares in the city center, where we will replace a total of 112 waste bins by the end of April. The newly installed bins are almost twice as large in volume, less demanding on maintenance and contribute to the cultivation of public space.”

The new bins, which are taken out up to five times a day in some places, can be found on Zelný trh, Moravské náměstí, Dominikánské náměstí and Kapucínské náměstí, among others. They are also located on Masarykova, Josefská, Radnická, Zámečnická, Panská and Jakubská.

One bin can hold up to 60 litres of waste. When choosing a suitable model for the bins, not only the size of the bins was considered, but also their design and resistance to rioters. Another important criterion was also a suitable location in a heritage zone; the district cooperated on this with the Brno City Architect’s Office, which designed the overall solution. The furniture supplier was mmcité a.s. The city district paid over CZK 3 million to replace the bins.