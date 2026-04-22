Czech Public Media Unions Declare Strike Alert Over Government Proposals

Czech Radio unions declared a strike alert this morning over the government’s proposed bill on public service media, which seeks to move funding from licence fees to the state budget, the strike committee head Jan Kremen announced in front of the Czech Radio building today.

The Czech Television unions declared a strike alert two hours later, at noon.

The Verejnopravne.cz initiative, of which more than two thirds of the 4,400 Czech Television and Radio employees are members, has also joined the strike alert, which does not have a stated deadline.

“The Czech Radio unions consider the bill to be incomplete, hastily drafted, and, according to some of its provisions, even hostile,” said Kremen.

He added that the proposed level of funding from the state budget will significantly curtail Czech Radio’s activities and its independence. This will result in dismissals of staff, which will ultimately affect listeners as well, he said.

Based on the government’s bill to completely scrap the fee system, presented by Culture Minister Oto Klempir (Motorists) last week, Czech Radio is to receive CZK 2.07 billion from the state budget, which is roughly CZK 400 million less than it will collect in fees this year. Licence fees account for a significant portion of revenues, expected to reach CZK 2.74 billion crowns this year. Last year, the previous government pushed through an increase in the Czech Radio licence fee from 45 to 55 crowns per month.

“The government’s proposed change to the law on Czech Television and Czech Radio, and in particular the parliamentary proposal to waive license fees for certain groups, will already this year lead to budgetary instability at both institutions and mass layoffs. Neither media outlet will be able to fulfill its public service mandate, which could lead to their end,” said CT unions deputy head Zuzana Bancanska.

Czech Radio management takes note of the strike alert, said the organisation’s spokeswoman Lidija Erlebachova. “We understand the concerns of some of our employees and respect their constitutional right to express their opinions and views. At the same time, Czech Radio must continue to fulfill its public service mandate,” she noted.

Klempir told Czech Radio today that the strike alert is an internal matter for the radio station and the ministry will not interfere in any way. He also stressed that the final form of the bill could still change.

On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlicek (ANO) promised Czech Radio director Rene Zavoral that the government is committed to high-quality legislation and will engage in a substantive and expert debate on the matter.

Kremen noted today that the proposed bill only makes a general reference to nationwide broadcasting, and it is unclear whether all current nationwide stations will be retained. He added that the bill also failed to mention the regional network of radio studios, which the minister considers unnecessary.

However, 1.5 million people regularly listen to regional broadcasts in the country, and more than 300 radio employees in the regions would lose their jobs.

Bancanska said the unionists and employees are prepared to protect the public service media by any means necessary. “We call on the public to stand up for the independence of Czech Television and Czech Radio,” she added.

Jan Molacek, from the Verejnopravne initiative, said the proposed changes would threaten media independence and lead to political influence over the media.

“We want to send a clear message that we are prepared to go on strike. If this strike does take place, it will undoubtedly affect our broadcasts, but at the same time I want to emphasise that we will continue to provide essential public service and that we will always comply with all the requirements of the law on broadcasting and the Czech Radio Code,” Herget said.

Czech Radio has already reduced its international broadcasting staff by a quarter due to cuts in funding from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Radio Prague International. Next year, Foreign Minister Petr Macinka (Motorists) plans to completely suspend support for international broadcasting, which Czech Radio is currently required to provide by law.