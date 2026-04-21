Kino Art’s Large Hall To Undergo Renovation To Upgrade Sound System and Air Conditioning

Brno’s Kino Art is preparing a technological modernization of its large cinema hall. From 24 April until approximately mid-July, the large hall in the building at Cihlářská 19 will be temporarily closed, though the cafe, garden, and small screening room will remain open. The main goal of the reconstruction is the installation of a new sound system, and the modernization will also include the installation of new air conditioning.

The current 7.1 sound system will be replaced with Dolby Atmos technology, one of the most advanced standards for film sound reproduction. It will create a significantly more realistic and spatial sound experience, which helps create a much more intense atmosphere of the film. The modernization also includes the installation of a new heat recovery unit in the large hall, which will significantly improve comfort for audiences, especially during longer summer blockbusters.

“In the cinema, we know that a quality viewing experience also includes a pleasant environment in the hall, and the new recuperation unit will certainly help with this, especially when the temperatures are high outside and the hall is full of spectators,” said Milan Šimánek, the director and dramaturg of Kino Art. “The cinema is already equipped with modern sound and image, but this will now be improved even further with sound in the Dolby Atmos format. Audiences will appreciate this especially with big-budget films, for example this summer with Christopher Nolan’s new film Odyssey.”

Although the large hall will be under reconstruction for approximately three months, the cinema will continue operation. The small hall at Cihlářská 19, which has 32 seats and screens mainly arthouse films, will operate without restrictions. In addition, the third cinema hall of Kino Art – Kino CIT, located at Radnická 4 and seating 38 spectators, will also remain in operation until the end of May. Café Art will remain open throughout the reconstruction period.

The cost of the Atmos soundsystem will be CZK 1,581,803. The cinema received a subsidy of CZK 400,000 from the State Audiovisual Fund, and the rest of the cost is being covered by the city.

From July, Kino Art will expand its program to include traditional open-air screenings in the Summer Cinema in Villa Löw-Beer. The Summer Cinema screens every Friday from 9:30 pm in July, and from 9 pm in August. As every year, the program will include arthouse releases and favourite classics, in the glamorous setting of the garden of the Art Nouveau villa.Viewers can find more information and the current program on the cinema website and its social networks.