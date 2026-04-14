Brno Will Say Goodbye To Long-Serving Tatra K2 Trams This Weekend

After 59 years, the era of the iconic Tatra K2 articulated trams is coming to an end on the streets of Brno. The City of Brno was the largest operator of these trams in the world, and next weekend will see the last operational car No. 1080 to a well-deserved rest. The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) is inviting the public to come say goodbye and enjoy the last ride on Sunday, 19 April.

On Sunday, a special line will be up and running from 11am to 5pm, with all three of the remaining Brno K2 cars (including the retro car and Party Šalina) in operation on the Červinkova–Česká–Maloměřický most route. The program will culminate with a convoy of all three cars through the city centre, with a photoshoot on namesti Svobody at 5pm.

All proceeds from the special fare to ride the last K2 on Sunday will be donated to the Blue Hippopotamus Foundation. For more information about the event, see the Facebook event page.