Brno Airport Kicks Off 2026 Summer Season with More Flights and New Destinations

Brno Airport has officially started its 2026 summer season, which is due to be even busier than last year. Based on current plans from airlines and travel agencies, the number of flights is expected to grow by about 3% compared to last summer.

A total of 34 destinations will be available from Brno this year, slightly fewer than last year, though the airport will handle more individual flights in total.

“We expect the summer season to be very strong and to slightly beat last year’s traffic volume,” said Milan Kratina, chairman of the board of Brno Airport. “We are happy that people still love flying from Brno, which is why we are seeing more flights on the schedule.”

Out of the 34 destinations, three are regular year-round routes: London (Stansted), Milan (Bergamo), and Malaga.

The Malaga route, which started in 2025, has been a huge hit, carrying nearly 30,000 passengers in its first year. Due to its popularity, the flight to Milan (Bergamo) is also being upgraded, and will now fly three times a week instead of two.

For those looking for a beach holiday, the Greek island of Kefalonia is back on the destination list after several years away.

The airport is also seeing a shift in how passengers travel. The “shoulder season” of April, May, September, and October are seeing a higher concentration of flights than in previous years. This trend suggests that travelers are increasingly looking for holidays outside of the peak July and August window.

While destinations like Barcelona, Murcia, and Rome have been removed from this year’s schedule, the increase in frequency on existing routes ensures a higher total number of operations.

Five aircraft will be based directly at Brno Airport this summer to keep things running smoothly: three from Smartwings and one each from Electra Airways and Hello Jets. Other airlines, such as Aegean Airlines and Corendon Airlines, will also operate regular flights throughout the season.

Brno Airport Summer 2026 Flight Schedule