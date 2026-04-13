Czech Politicians React To Orban’s Election Defeat In Hungary

Czech politicians have reacted to the defeat of Viktor Orban in yesterday’s Hungarian general election, which will see him leave power after 16 years. Czech opposition figures welcomed the result, while government politicians were more circumspect, with Foreign Minister Petr Macinka lamenting the loss of a “Czech ally in the EU”.

Speaking on CNN Prima News last night, Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka (Motorists) said the Czech Republic has lost an ally in the European Union in Viktor Orban, but will “seek to maintain exceptional relations with the future Hungarian government”, as well as other alliances within the EU.

Deputy PM and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek (ANO) congratulated Peter Magyar of the opposition Tisza party on his convincing victory in the Hungarian parliamentary elections. He said that Orban’s defeat was due to “fatigue” after 16 years of his rule, as people wanted a change.

However, Havlicek said he believed that there would be no fundamental change in Hungary, noting that the future prime minister came from Orban’s movement.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Czech opposition parties welcomed the results, and congratulated Magyar and Tisza on the victory.

Pirate Party leader Zdenek Hrib said the opposition’s victory was good news for the Czech Republic and Europe, and may signal an end to the blocking of EU sanctions against Russia, as well as greater support for a common European defence.

“Orban has lost!” he wrote on social media. “We now believe that Hungary has chosen a return to democracy, the values of the rule of law, support for families, and a state with a future for young people. After years of rapprochement with Russia, perhaps the opportunity for a change is finally here.”

Vit Rakusan, leader of the Mayors and Independents, said Orban had long seemed unbeatable, but that Hungary had nonetheless removed him from power. “I am certain that we, too, will be able to get rid of Babis and the nationalists in the next elections and defend a full-fledged democracy,” he wrote, and pledged that his movement would work toward that goal.

Christian Democrat leader Marek Vyborny said he believed that Magyar would use his large majority to restore good relations with neighbouring countries.