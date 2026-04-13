Cooking For A Good Cause: Gastro Fundraiser In Björnsonův Sad Helps Adults With Autism

On Sunday, 19 April 19, 2026, Brno’s Björnsonův Sad will host the fundraising gastro festival ‘Vařím pro dobrou věc’ (‘Cooking for a Good Cause’). Visitors can look forward to gastro delights and an accompanying program, with all proceeds helping to fund Nový domov, a home for adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The festival is organized by the organization Tady to mam rád. The proceeds go towards paying off the mortgage for a home where adults with ASD can live with dignity, safety, and greater independence.

“When our children grew up, we realized how limited their options were,” said Jana Hubová, founder of Nový domov. “We didn’t want them to remain dependent on a system that didn’t take them into account. That’s why we built Nový domov. And now we’re paying it off together.”

The festival will bring together dozens of food stalls from Brno and the surrounding area – from street food to sweet specialties to selected drinks. There will be a musical program, a children’s corner, and a benefit auction of interesting objects and experiences.

Visitors can arrive as early as 10 am for brunch, 11 am for lunch, and stay until the evening. Admission to the festival is free.

Every meal that visitors purchase has a direct impact. It helps maintain a place where people with autism truly feel at home.

Credit: Jana Musilova

Last year’s festival raised CZK 325,000, and the organisers are hoping to beat that total this year. The goal is to jointly cover the entire annual installment of Nový domov, which is CZK 500,000.

The event was attended by hundreds of visitors last year, and the park was full from morning to evening. This year the festival will be even bigger, with more gastro stalls, a richer program, and a bigger benefit auction.

The festival is financially supported by the City of Brno and the Social Endowment Fund, and takes place with the patronage of the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková, and the Governor of the South Moravian Region, Jan Grolich.

“I appreciate everyone who helps people with autism spectrum disorder live a dignified and fulfilling life,” said Vaňková. “Similar services are needed more and more, and as a society we benefit from the fact that various non-governmental organizations cover them where the state alone is not enough. The ‘Vařím pro dobrou věc’ festival allows us to send goodness in the other direction and, most importantly, combine the pleasant with the useful.”