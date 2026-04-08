The Prodigy To Play At Prague’s O2 Arena In November On 2026 European Tour

UK electronic music pioneers The Prodigy will return to Prague on their 2026 European tour on 23 November, playing the O2 Arena for the first time. The band promise “a new, visually intense show full of crushing sound and uncompromising energy” to mark 35 years of their career.

The Prodigy are one of the most successful electronic groups of all time, and were described by AllMusic as “the premiere dance act for the alternative masses” and “the Godfathers of Rave”. They have sold an estimated 25 million records worldwide, including over 4.7 million albums in the UK. They have scored seven consecutive UK number one albums, a run of success dating back to 1997’s seminal ‘Music For The Jilted Generation’. The band have won many awards during their career, including two Brit Awards for Best British Dance Act, three MTV Video Music Awards, five MTV Europe Music Awards, and two Grammy Award nominations.

The band’s 35-year anniversary tour includes a string of sold-out indoor dates in the UK and Ireland and a return to major European stages, featuring the iconic original duo of Liam Howlett and Maxim, with long-time bandmates Rob Holliday (guitar) and Leo Crabtree (drums).

The current live show has been completely redesigned for this year, and is described by promoters LiveNation as “an intense set full of uncompromising energy, massive beats and visually impressive production, which goes hand in hand with the band’s characteristic sound.” The show will also include new material, which the band is gradually introducing throughout the year. This follows on from the critically acclaimed album ‘No Tourists’, the band’s 7th consecutive number one album in the UK.

The Prodigy will perform at Prague’s O2 Arena on 23 November. Tickets start from CZK 1,600, and are available via Ticketmaster or Ticketportal from 10am on Friday, 10 April.