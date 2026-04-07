Friends of the Earth Considering Legal Action Against Macinka Over Terrorism Allegations

The Friends of the Earth environmentalist movement is considering legal action to protect its reputation, over comments by Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka in which he used the word “terrorism” to describe the organisation’s activities.

The movement was responding to statements from Government Commissioner Filip Turek (Motorists) about the suspension of subsidies to the organisation, and the subsequent support Turek received from Macinka. The foreign minister told CTK that he considers Friends of the Earth to be a terrorist organisation, and would be very disappointed if it continued to be subsidised by taxpayers.

“As foreign minister, Petr Macinka is undoubtedly aware of the meaning of the term terrorism, which is clearly defined in the Criminal Code,” said Zuzana Lenhartova, director of Friends of the Earth CZ. “It is all the more serious that he uses this term in his public communications to label his opponents, thereby diluting it and contributing to the spread of fear. We expect responsibility, diplomacy and a substantive, sophisticated debate from a member of the government and a representative of the state. We consider the use of such rhetoric unacceptable in a democratic state governed by the rule of law. Given the situation, we will consider legal action to protect our reputation.”

In response, Macinka told CTK that “the lost goose quacks the most.”

Lenhartova invited the movement’s supporters to a demonstration on 19 April, entitled ‘We will not let nature be destroyed’. “We invite all those who are bothered by such behaviour of politicians to join us. We fundamentally reject the attempt to denigrate us, an environmental NGO, by calling us terrorists,” she said.

Friends of the Earth and other organisations said in a press release that the role of Government Commissioner for the Green Deal and vice-chair of the Council of the State Environmental Fund does not give Turek authority over subsidy processes. According to Lenhartova, Turek is trying to intimidate people against demonstrating.

Turek denied this in a statement to CTK on Friday. “The Friends of the Earth activists and their type are out of luck for the next term, and I made this recommendation before I even knew about any of their meaningless demonstrations,” he wrote.

Lubos Pavlovic, the spokesman for Arnika, another environmental group, said the Czech Republic needs a qualified debate on nature protection, the health of the population and the future of the countryside, which cannot be conducted in an atmosphere of intimidation and labelling.

“Whether politicians agree with civil society representatives or not, a professional and decent debate is a prerequisite for good decisions. We still expect government officials to communicate with NGOs in a substantive manner and in accordance with the rules that apply to grant procedures,” he said.