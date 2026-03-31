Czech Population Is Rising, Despite Lowest Birth Rate Since 1785

Around 77,600 children were born in the Czech Republic last year, the lowest birth rate since records began in 1785 when the statistical records began, according to data released by the Czech Statistical Office (CSU) today. Despite that, the country’s population increased by 6,300 due to immigration, and now stands at 10.916 million.

The birth rate has declined in the Czech Republic for the fourth year in a row. There were fewer births and marriages, while the number of deaths and divorces increased slightly in 2025.

Last year, 35,700 more people died in the Czech Republic than were born. According to statisticians, the surplus of deaths over births was the highest since 1919. Thanks to foreign immigration, however, the country gained about 42,000 new residents, so the total number of people living in the country increased.

“As of 31 December 2025, the Czech Republic had a population of 10,915,839, an increase of 6,300 from 1 January 2025,” the statisticians reported. “The population of the Czech Republic has been recording positive growth continuously since 2014. However, for the past seven years, this growth has been driven solely by foreign migration, as the natural population change has been negative.”

The birth rate in the Czech Republic reached another historic low in 2025. Last year, 77,600 children were born, 6,700 fewer than the previous year. “This was the lowest number in the history of statistical recordings,” stated CSU, which has been recording population data in the Czech Lands since the time of Empress Maria Theresa, who ruled the Habsburg monarchy, including the Czech Lands, from 1740 until 1780.

Of those children born in 2025, 46.8% were born out of wedlock, slightly fewer than the year before. The most common age of new mothers was between 30 and 32. Almost 10% of the children born in the Czech Republic last year were born to foreign parents, up from 4% ten years ago.

Last year, 113,300 Czech residents died, an increase of 1,100 compared to the previous year. Nearly 35% of the deaths were people aged 75 to 84.

About 42,500 couples got married in the Czech Republic last year, 1,900 fewer than the previous year and the lowest number since the end of World War I. “This surpassed the previous minimum of 43,500 from 2013,” said Michaela Nemeckova from CSU’s department of demographic statistics. Three out of four couples were getting married for the first time.

Last year, roughly 21,200 marriages ended in divorce, 400 more than the previous year. One-quarter of divorces occurred five to nine years after marriage, with the highest number after six years of marriage. People aged 45 to 49 accounted for the majority of those getting divorced. 59% of divorced couples had at least one dependent child, meaning that divorces affected at least 20,300 children, according to CSU.

In 2025, 110,600 people immigrated to the Czech Republic from abroad, 11,200 fewer than in the previous year, but still significantly more than before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Nearly 68,600 people left the Czech Republic for other countries last year, a year-on-year decrease of 16,400. As a result of migration, the country gained over 42,000 residents, which was 5,200 more than in 2024.

The largest group, over 23,000, consisted of Ukrainian citizens, followed by Slovaks (5,900) and Filipinos (3,900).